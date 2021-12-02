ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Oklahoma State ahead of Big 12 title game

By Cody Nagel
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaylor football head coach Dave Aranda is winless in his first two games against Oklahoma State, but will get a third attempt to beat the Cowboys on the biggest stage so far this season: The Big 12 Conference Championship. The Bears were routed by the Pokes, 42-3, in the regular season...

heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
247Sports

USC, Washington reportedly 'very intrigued' by Baylor football coach Dave Aranda

Dave Aranda became a hot name in coaching circles after Baylor improved to 8-2 with their upset win over Oklahoma. Aranda, a former defensive coordinator at LSU, joined Baylor as their head coach in 2020 and managed to turn the program around in just a little over a season. With a handful of Power-Five openings, Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman reported USC and Washington are “very intrigued” by Aranda as their potential next head coach.
WASHINGTON STATE
batonrougenews.net

Reports: Baylor working on new deal for Dave Aranda

Baylor is working on a new contract for head football coach Dave Aranda, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Aranda's name has been linked to multiple job openings following his success this season with the Bears (9-2), who are No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sicem365.com

Transcript: Dave Aranda Previews the Big 12 Championship Game

Dave Aranda answered questions Monday morning about Baylor's upcoming rematch with Oklahoma State for the conference title. It's good to see you guys. Reviewing the tape, I think defensively is a good example, you went from one week playing our best game to a week later playing our worst. Offensively you look at it and you see opportunities, possibilities, and whether it's lack of effort, lack of execution, things that we could control. Unfortunate. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from for sure. Ttoday is going to be really diving into all that and trying to get lessons that hit home so we don't have to revisit those lessons. Looking forward to this next week. The opportunity to play in this, I think credit goes to a bunch of folks. I think of our seniors, I think of the overall team buy in, I think of the staff, and their cohesion and their belief. I go back to those December, January meetings where things were maybe unclear to see kind of how this was all gonna play out. And so the belief and the connection that was forged then, I think is way special. Great opponent, so much respect for Coach Gundy, and that team. Very talented. They play with an edge. They play as a team. You could see the connection with them. You could see the culture there. On both sides of it, I think athletically and team wise, they're elite. What a great challenge for us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Baylor coach Dave Aranda breaks down Bears' thrilling Big 12 Championship win: 'I'm glad it all worked out'

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Baylor's Jairon McVea made the biggest tackle in recent history for the program Saturday, the Bears sideline exploded with excitement as it hit players that the program was closing down on its third Big 12 crown, coming just one year after a 2-win season. As for Dave Aranda, the architect of the latest turnaround in Waco, there was perhaps nothing that embodied the second-year Baylor coach's personality more than his reaction to McVea's game saving play in a 21-16 win against No. 5 Oklahoma State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
