COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cars outside of four gyms in central Ohio were broken into Friday morning and police believe these crimes are likely connected. “If they're in there for a workout, they’re usually in there for an hour-long workout…there's loud music. It's lighter on the inside, so you don't usually see out during hours of darkness,” said Bexley Police Sgt. Peter Brickley.

BEXLEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO