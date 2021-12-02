ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Boasting About Not Being Vaccinated Says He's Stranded After Airport Kicked Him Out

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a Facebook video, Patrick King said: "Well, here it is guys, there's your proof—I cannot get on an airline. I am stuck, officially stuck, in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 30

Bob Eddy
2d ago

This isn't anything new. I had to have proof of vaccination when I traveled to the Philippines twenty years ago! I'm surprised these Neanderthals even believe in airplanes!

Reply(3)
18
Nolan Forsyth
2d ago

back when I joined the miltary i had to take a godawful lot of shots to go over seas. don't know what the big deal over a shot is .I have taken those shots and didn't really feel anything. no big deal. don't know what is up with some people. they are scared to death. i guess these people would never make it in the military. terrible.

Reply(3)
11
Alabi 2k
2d ago

the combination of a big mouth and a small brain will always get you in trouble.

Reply
14
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
649K+
Followers
72K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

