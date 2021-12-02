Priscilla Presley Is Wowed by Life-Like Portrait of Herself

Priscilla Presley shares a beautiful portrait of herself, painted by Adam Rote. See her appear at his exhibit this weekend in Miami.

Priscilla Presley is a patron of the arts. In her latest Twitter post, Presley shares a flyer for an upcoming art exhibit. On the flyer is a painted portrait of the actress, created by Adam Rote.

His flawless black and white painting is reminiscent of her earlier years as an actress. Her long black hair and light eyes are stunning. Looking over her shoulder, Presley looks intensely at the viewer. Presley is in awe of Rote’s work.

“I am touched that award-winning painter Adam Rote, has put his magic on this portrait of me. There are no limits to his artistic abilities,” Presley tweets. She goes on to invite her followers to Rote’s art exhibition in Miami this weekend. The actress herself is making live appearances on December 3rd and December 4th. The art showing’s final day is December 5th and is happening at the Zukunft Galerie in Miami, Florida.

“I hope you will join me and Adam in Miami on Dec. 3rd or 4th to celebrate his legendary works of art. I’m looking forward to meeting you,” she adds.

Adam Rote’s work is also highly regarded as well. He plays with all different types of painting styles, including portraiture, realism, and also sign painting. The flyer Presley shares promotes that the exhibit includes “metal from the original Hollywood sign.” He also blends American pop culture with fine art, receiving comparisons to Andy Warhol.

Rote’s latest Instagram post also features his portrait of Elvis Presley as well.

Priscilla Presley Updates Fans On “Agent King”

Earlier this month, Presley updates fans regarding Netflix’s upcoming cartoon “Agent King.” The show captures Presley in a whole new light: as an animated spy. In the show, Presley teams up with the government to combat evil. While this sounds like a children’s show, Presley assures fans it is written for adults. She assures that Presley’s portrayal remains respectful. This is why she is a collaborator on the project.

“It’s an adult animation,” Presley says. “Sometimes a script comes in and I say, ‘Elvis would never say that. It’s those little things… I have to give slack on some areas and be really protective on others. I’m constantly having them do redo things.”

Netflix is now on board, purchasing the show from Sony Pictures Animation. Presley expects the cartoon to drop in 2022!

She tweets, “we are still working on ‘Agent King’ diligently.” Fans of “The King” are excited to see this fun new side of him. Even after 42 years since Elvis’ death, Priscilla is still protective of his memory. Fans are aware of their highs and lows. However, this is all water under the bridge.

“It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours,” she says.