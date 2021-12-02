Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center presents THE NUTCRACKER
Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main Street, Village of Tannersville. Saturday, December 4 @ 2 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=573954. Saturday, December 4 @ 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=573955. Sunday, December 5 @ 2 p.m. To purchase tickets for this...www.hudsonvalley360.com
