‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Jamie Gray Hyder Talks New Project

American actress and model Jamie Gray Hyder unveils her newest project, a Hallmark holiday film titled Sugar Plum Twist. Hyder will play a ballerina in the family-friendly movie which comes out Thursday, Dec. 2 via Hallmark Movies Now.

The Law & Order: SVU alum announces the project after her abrupt exit from the series. She opened up about being blindsided by the decision in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“The No. 1 thing you have to learn if you want to go into show business, is that a majority of decisions that are made that impact you usually have nothing to do with you,” she said.

“It’s a hard reality, but one that you’re serving yourself better the sooner you can get that in your head. So for me, my time at SVU was so incredibly educational and really built my confidence. I have great relationships with the cast. I love the crew. The saddest part about leaving was not being able to spend every day with those people that you formed these relationships. My ending came a little bit more abruptly than I would’ve anticipated, but SVU has been doing it that way for a long time. I think it keeps the fans on their toes. Do I wish there was a different outcome? Of course, but I leave that experience with such a surplus of knowledge and experience that I’m grateful that it happened at all.”

Jamie Gray Hyder Welcomes Her New Role

After being dropped from Law & Order: SVU, Hyder is excited to play a family-friendly role in Sugar Plum Twist. When asked about why she said yes to starring in the upcoming film, she said:

“I’ve just come off of working two years on SVU and dealing with such dark and heavy subject matter that the idea of doing something lighter and more uplifting really appeals to me and my brain. So, I said yes,” she explained. “We talked about things that were important to me, as far as my character goes, using my ethnicity for the character. They were all ears and super accommodating and we found a place that we both liked and decided to work together.”

Hyder’s character in the film is a ballerina. Although she’s had no formal training, she did make sure to prep for the role in advance.

“I did a week of ballet intensives with our two ballet choreographers and with our salsa choreographer,” she said. “My co-star, Laura, is an experienced ballet dancer and she dances all styles. She came in and really picked it up quickly. But for me, I had to work with them a little bit longer because I wanted to make sure that I was doing the part justice, but also I didn’t want too many ballerinas to cringe while watching my performance. Fingers crossed everybody likes it.”