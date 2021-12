Are you even in a relationship if you and your partner aren’t chained together via your nail art? That was the question Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to pose as they appeared on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of Kelly’s new unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR. Indeed, just when you thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had already won the award for most PDA action in a single year, Megan and Colson go and chain their pink snakeskin-hued nails together.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 17 HOURS AGO