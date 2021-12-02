ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford High School Students Rally to Rename Stadium After Late Football Player Who Died a Hero

By Michael Freeman
 4 days ago
The Oxford High School shooting Tuesday was a tragedy that took the lives of three students. After the heroic actions of one of them, his peers are rallying to rename the local football stadium after him.

Tate Myre was one of the shooting victims at Oxford High School a few days ago. According to other students, the Oxford Wildcats running back was shot trying to disarm the shooter and save his classmates. He later died from his injuries. As a result, an online petition was created to rename the Wildcat Stadium after his heroic actions.

“On Tuesday 11/30 at around 1 pm there was an active shooter in Oxford High School who killed 3 people and injured many more,” the petition reads. “One of the students was killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter. This student is Tate Myre. Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend. His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations. He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

As of now, a staggering 123,000 people have signed the petition. At its current rate, it will become one of the top signed on Change.org. Several signers left comments, such as Skyler Berney, saying “Nobody should go to school and never come back home. this is the least we could do for him, my heart aches for his family.” John Berger signed and said, “Tate is a legend and we need to do it in his honor.”

Additionally, a 5th-grade teacher, Laura Ferguson, created a GoFundMe for victims like Tate Myre and their families. Those interested can visit the page to donate and support those who lost loved ones.

North Carolina Football Player Killed in Shooting

Unfortunately, Tate Myre isn’t the only student killed in a shooting recently. A few weeks ago, a North Carolina college football player was shot and killed while waiting for someone in a car.

Omari Alexander played for Lenoir-Rhyne University and was killed outside a Hickory apartment complex. FOX46 Charlotte stated it occurred around 1 a.m., with the shooter killing Alexander as he was waiting in the passenger seat of a car. Authorities arrived to find Alexander suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He passed away at the scene shortly afterward.

Alexander’s school confirmed the news on Twitter and declined to comment about the incident. “Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss of Omari Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, NC, and member of the football team, who was killed overnight in an off-campus incident in Hickory. Out of respect for his family, the university will have no further comment at this time.”

Though there were initially no suspects, police arrested a man they believe committed the murder last week.

