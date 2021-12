Northern Ireland’s Covid certification system has come into effect, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.The scheme will see people asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result to gain entry to some venues.Last week, Mr Swann announced that unlicensed premises such as cafes and coffee shops will be exempt from the rule at this stage.There will also be no enforcement of the regulations, through fines for non-compliance, until December 13.DoH can confirm that Covid certification regulations will now be made and commenced today, rather than being laid in draft form only.Premises covered by the regulations will be required...

