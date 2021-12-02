ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Cuyana - Sample Sale at 315 S Robertson Blvd., 90048

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome for their first ever LA Sample Sale, Cuyana! Shop a wide assortment of...

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionista.com

Brand.Co Online Sample Sale - Up to 75% Off - 12/1 - 12/5

Welcome to Eclipse, Brand.Co Paris! Get ready to shop luxe vintage designer handbags and accessories from your favorite fashion houses! CHANEL, DIOR, LOUIS VUITTON, GUCCI, HERMES, and more! Treat yourself and score major savings on the ultimate accessories sale - you won't find this anywhere else!. When:. Wednesday, December 1st...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

SOS: This Sample Sale Has Every Cool Basic You Could Ever Want

I don't know about you, but I am a huge sucker for a good sample sale, and the one I'm about to share with you has me more excited than usual. Surely you heard that earlier this year, we launched Who What Wear Collection, a clothing line that just so happens to make the best trendy and cool basics around. And no, we aren't biased. Well, do I have news for you. Who What Wear Collection is having an online sample sale, and it starts today!
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuyana Sample Sale#La Sample Sale#Loungewear
WATE

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

AngelicVibes Black Friday Sale: Get 60% OFF on plugins, samples & synth presets

AngelicVibes has announced the launch of its annual Black Friday Sale, offering a 60% discount storewide on all sample packs, synth presets, and audio plugins for the next few days. Our Black Friday Sale has started! Everything on our website is now 60% off. Literally, everything!. The promotion includes sound...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
fashionista.com

The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November

We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets and thinking about the items that will get us through winter and the holiday party season. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of outerwear (think a cool quilted Telfar coat) and picking out festive garments (plush velvet dress, anyone?). Others finally purchased their wishlist-topping items as early gifts to themselves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

34 Awesome Holiday Gifts From Latinx-Owned Brands They'll Love

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here. The clock's ticking on holiday gift shopping —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

13 Fancy Knits on Sale To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

It's time to crank up the sparkles and whip out your bow-bedecked party heels because the holiday season is in full swing. Smart shoppers with busy social calendars will stick to a few joyful and practical pieces that can be dressed up or down and worn several ways. Knits offer comfort and warmth, as well as versatility. Wear a skin-tight lurex option to a late-night holiday gathering and a sequin-detailed or crystal-embellished cardigan to a festive work happy hour.
APPAREL
rekkerd.org

Ethno Collection sample pack bundle by Rast Sound on sale at 70% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a sale on the Ethno Collection by Rast Sound, offering a 70% discount on a bundle of 3 sample libraries: EthnoGroove, EthnoCinematic v2 and Ethnoscapes v2. Weighing in at 2.5GB and powered by the full retail version of Kontakt, this collection provides you with authentic...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL
iheart.com

Lady Goes Off at Jewelry Store After They Sold Her Fake Diamond Bracelet

A woman returns to a jewelry store after the diamond bracelet she had just paid over $3,000 for turns out to be fake. She demands a refund immediately for the fake bracelet but the dudes working there only seem to want her to take it up with her credit card company because that's apparently how she paid for it.
APPAREL
rekkerd.org

Bohemian for Kontakt by Sample Logic on sale at 80% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on Bohemian by Sample Logic, offering an 80% discount on the Kontakt library featuring cinematic street and new world instruments. For just $69.99 (instead of $349.99), get BOHEMIAN, a diverse collection of 800+ exotic, traditional, and morphed instruments & multis by Sample Logic!
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Flash Sale: Get 70% OFF Wildcats sample library by BOOM Library

BOOM Library has launched a 24-hour flash sale on the Wildcats sample library, a collection of over 3.4 GB of growls, sniffs, snarls, mating calls, moans and incredible roars. Get one of the most extensive collections of big wildcat recordings. This library ships with a full 3.4 GB set of great source sounds. All of the recordings on this disc were recorded in 192 kHz, 24-bit. The collection also contains a 48 kHz, 24-bit version for your convenience.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy