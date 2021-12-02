ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

You can get 10% off Target gift cards, this weekend only

By Ana Suarez
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Target's most popular promotions is finally back this weekend! Typically, the first week of December, Target offers a 2-day promotion where you can snag 10% off on Target gift cards. Normally, I'd say 10% off isn't much (because it isn't), but Target gift cards rarely ever go...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards Online#Christmas Trees#Target Circle
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Target Black Friday: The best savings you can get right now and a look at what's next

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

All the Holiday Gift Card Deals That Get You Free Food This Year

The holidays trick us into thinking that the entire "holiday season" is great. Most of December kind of sucks. It's cold, and it's just the start of winter. It's dark all the time. It's not great. So, as you prepare for the good part of the holidays, you might want...
SHOPPING
newmilfordspectrum.com

You can get an Instant Pot for only $59 at Walmart for Black Friday

Looking to get into one-pot cooking but don’t know where to start? The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Nova is a great tool for beginners and experienced chefs, especially if you’re looking to make large batches of food. Starting Nov. 22, you can get one for $59 at Walmart. This Walmart-exclusive...
ELECTRONICS
gamedeals365.com

Black Friday Deal: Get 5% off Visa gift cards

People love gift cards. They also love to save money. With that in mind, we present you with a Black Friday deal that you won’t want to miss out on. The Giftcards.com Black Friday Sale is offering 5 percent off all Visa virtual gift cards with code BLACKFRIDAY2021 at checkout. This is especially great if you do not know what that special gamer in your life wants for the holidays.
SHOPPING
vivaglammagazine.com

Weed Enthusiasts: 6 Things You Can Get Them As A Christmas Gift

Christmas is coming up and you’ve got to get your friend something. It’s not easy to find the perfect gift for someone who is passionate about marijuana. But don’t worry, we’re here to help! This list of these gifts will be sure to please any weed enthusiast on your shopping list this year. Whether they’re big marijuana lovers or not, these gifts are sure to make them happy this Christmas. Read this article to find out more!
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

You can get a Apple Watch Series 3 for $60 off at Walmart

These days, smart devices are getting smarter and smaller. Apple watches, for example, give you all the convenience of a cell phone and fitness tracker in a stylish accessory, and starting Monday, Nov. 22, Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for $60 off. With the Apple Watch Series...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Get a Sam’s Club membership plus a $10 gift card for only $19.99 now

Forget Disney World — Sam’s Club might just be the happiest place on planet Earth. In case you aren’t familiar with this fantasyland, here’s a little refresher. Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse club with a limited-item business model, meaning that members get quality products and at unbelievable value that is unmatched by almost all traditional retail stores out there. If you’re looking to save a little cash where you can, Sam’s Club is the perfect shop for quality products in bulk.
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Apple's Black Friday purchases will get you up $200 gift cards

We have great news for all those Apple fans who want to score savings on their future Apple devices. It seems that the company has decided to treat its customers with a special shopping event that will start on Friday, and it will be live all the way through Monday, November 29. This four-day shopping event will let you and any other customer receive gift cards of up to $200 when purchasing select products.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

If You’re Looking to Get a Disney World Gift Card — Get This One!

We’ve been watching out for all kinds of holiday shopping deals as we get closer to Christmas. If you’re busy shopping for holiday gifts, you might have stocked up on holiday Minnie ears, or maybe you’re waiting for the Black Friday Disney sales coming soon. Today we visited Disney Springs, and we found a really fun returning holiday gift option, so take a look!
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

This $50 Happy Gift Card is only $39.50 for Cyber Monday

Not to ruin the magic or anything, but this is one of those deals that a commerce writer can drive themselves crazy trying to write about. This is a $50 gift card to Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Yankee Candle, GameStop, Regal, and Coldstone that you can buy for $39.50. There are no features to describe or competitors to compare it to. I can’t discuss battery life, like with headphones, or what the CDC thinks, like with face masks. If you like Coldstone’s ice cream and seeing movies at Regal, this is probably a pretty good thing to pick up! If you don’t, then I don’t think this is a good deal and can’t in good conscience recommend it, and will in fact recommend that you click away from this page at once.
SHOPPING
geekwire.com

GeekWire Gift Guide: 10 gadgets and tools you can actually get this holiday season

This year’s unusual holiday season is all about managing expectations. Most brand-new electronics are in limited supply due to the ongoing international chip shortage. Anything vaguely collectible is likely to be grabbed by automated “grinchbot” shoppers 30 seconds after the sale goes live. That’s why we’re excited to launch the...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy