Wolf adds to mounting veto tally, kills permitless-gun bill

By MARC LEVY
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his veto threat Thursday, rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, adding to his total for Pennsylvania's chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. Wolf, a...

phillyvoice.com

Gov. Wolf visits Chester to highlight state's gun violence prevention efforts

Gov. Tom Wolf was in Chester on Friday to highlight the state funding going to local groups battling gun violence in Delaware County. The Chester Panthers Foundation, a non-profit focused on youth football and cheerleading, is one of three groups in Delco and one of forty statewide that will receive a portion of the $15.7 million set aside through the Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Chester, Praises Organizations Working To Make Streets Safer From Gun Violence

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday.  The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. “You’re one of 40 organizations all across the state that got this money,” Wolf said. “Community-level organizations that really know what’s going on, that are on the front lines of the communities, in a position to actually do something about this gun violence.”  Wolf says gun violence homicides rose 48% across the state between 2019 and 2020.
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf vetoes conceal-carry without a license

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed legislation that would have allowed residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license, claiming the measure would exacerbate gun violence in the commonwealth. “This legislation removes the requirement that an individual obtain a license, and with it, the ability of law...
POLITICS
Wrn.com

Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills

Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: as long as I’m governor, I will veto any legislation that turns...
POLITICS
Pennsylvania State
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Highlights Grassroots Efforts Combatting Gun Violence Amidst Republicans’ Efforts to Pass Bills Endangering Communities

Chester, PA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Senator John Kane, Representative Brian Kirkland, and advocates for a safer Pennsylvania today for a visit to the homefield of the Chester Panthers Foundation to spotlight their critical work to combat the roots of gun violence with youth at a hyper-local level through a state-funded gun violence prevention grant.
CHESTER, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Governor Wolf vetoes concealed carry bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 565. The bill would have allowed anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a background check or permit. The bill was opposed by both the state's Chiefs of Police Association and the District Attorneys Association. Senate Bill 565 is sponsored by...
HARRISBURG, PA
wesb.com

Wolf Vetoes Bill to Allow Carrying Firearms Without Permits

While the bill passed through both the State House and State Senate, Gov. Tom Wolf followed through with his promise to veto the legislation that would allow people to openly carry or concealed carry a firearm without a permit. While Republicans claim the bill would make people safer, Wolf still...
POLITICS
Jay Costa
Person
Marc Levy
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Tom Wolf
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania's elected officials receive automatic pay raises

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers, judges and other government employees received an automatic raise this week, the largest since 1991. The Pennsylvania General Assembly’s 253 lawmakers received a 5.6% increase that boosted annual salaries for non-leadership positions by more than $5,000, to $95,432. Salaries for committee chairs increased to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf vetoes legislation to allow concealed carry without background check, permit

Governor Tom Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 565 Thursday, which would allow people to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. Read Gov. Wolf’s SB 565 veto message below: “This legislation, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to obtain a license before carrying a concealed firearm, will only exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians.   ​”Each year […]
POLITICS
WCNC

Cooper vetoes Republican-backed bill that would limit mail-in voting in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have required absentee ballots in North Carolina to arrive by Election Day to be counted. The measure, called the "Election Day Integrity Act," would set Election Day as a firm deadline for any ballots sent by mail. Current North Carolina law allows absentee ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day three additional days to arrive at a county's elections office. Republicans who supported Senate Bill 326 say the extra time allowed for ballot counting in 2020 undermined voters' confidence in the electoral process.
CHARLOTTE, NC

