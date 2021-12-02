ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Here are the upcoming vigils and memorials for Oxford school shooting victims

 2 days ago
As the community continues to mourn the tragic loss of four Oxford High School students, counties throughout the area are paying their respects.

Related: Remembering the victims: Community grieving the loss of 4 students in Oxford High School shooting

Many have already gathered in solidarity with those affected by Tuesday's school shooting. Other counties will continue to pay their respects today and throughout the weekend.

Here is a running list of vigils taking place in Metro Detroit:

  • Calvary Lutheran Church, Thursday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m.
  • Lawrence Tech University, Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Lake Orion, Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Oakland University, Friday, Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m.
  • Downtown Oxford, Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

  • Royal Oak Middle School, Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
