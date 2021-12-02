ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R78ti_0dCGY13a00

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway.

The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off.

When it came to shoes, Spears chose a pair of bright red IMPO boots. The Obia style included a knee-high silhouette with stretchy uppers, rounded toes and platform soles. Her footwear also came with 4-inch block heels, as well as swirling silver buckle details. The style literally elevated Spears, while adding a burst of color to her classic casual ensemble. Her boots retail for $60—on sale from $102—on NordstromRack.com .

Statement boots have re-emerged as temperatures drop, cementing their status as a go-to style this winter. Platform and pointed-toe pairs with bold colors, textures and embellishments are particularly popular, due to their streamlined silhouette and  bold appearance. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Jordan Alexander and Erika Jayne have also worn styled by Jimmy Choo, Fendi and Christian Louboutin in recent weeks, in addition to Spears.

For footwear, The “Lucky” singer’s go-to shoes have become Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals, which she owns in at least five colors. Aside from the comfy style, Spears also wears Hoka One One and Asics sneakers when off-duty. On the red carpet, her looks often include embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Rene Caovilla, among other top brands. However, Spears also wears wallet-friendly sandals and boots from brands like Steve Madden, Schutz and her own 2009 Candies collection.

Elevate your winter looks with bright boots, like Britney Spears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dq4Rg_0dCGY13a00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Chelsea boots, $71 (was $75) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2w0s_0dCGY13a00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Halena boots, $130 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFfNp_0dCGY13a00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Hunter Short Gloss boots, $150 .

Click through the gallery to see Spears’ boldest red carpet looks over the years.

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Strikes a Poolside Pose in Bandeau, Latex Leggings and Sky-High Boots

Kate Beckinsale redefined poolside style with her sleekest look yet. The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo posing by a pool, wearing black latex leggings. The slick style was paired with a black bandeau top. For added glamour—and to ward off the winter chill—Beckinsale also layered her outfit with a black furry coat. Her edgy look was complete with sparkling drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) When it came to shoes, the “Farming” star elevated her ensemble with a pair of towering platform boots. Her pair appeared to feature black suede uppers, as well as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Kicks Off Christian Siriano’s Book Launch in One-Shoulder Minidress & Sky-High Heels

Kate Beckinsale elevated a dramatic dress with bold heels for the launch of Christian Siriano’s upcoming photography book, “Dresses to Dream About.” The “Guilty Party” actress shared a photo snapped at home with her cat, Clive, shortly before the event. Beckinsale wore a ruched black minidress for the occasion. The number gained added drama from a one-shoulder silhouette, festooned in large black ruffles. The star paired the statement little black dress with a black Edie Parker clutch, as well as sharp diamond drop earrings by Samer Halimeh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) On the footwear front,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling

As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling. Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Emma Roberts Floated Into Paris Hilton's Wedding in a Tulle Gown Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The bride and groom are always the stars of the show when it comes to a wedding, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum delivered at their gorgeous LA ceremony on Nov. 11. As much as we adore the floral appliqués trickling down Paris's opulent gown, we do have to take a moment to recognize one of the best dressed guests in attendance: Scream Queen Emma Roberts. Walking hand in hand with Britney Spears's longtime manager, Cade Hudson, Emma floated through the entrance of the venue in a black tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Is Ready For The Holidays As She Dances In Front Of Her Christmas Tree In Red Dress — Watch

Britney Spears stunned in a red dress while dancing in front of her Christmas tree to Justin Bieber’s ‘Mistletoe,’ before changing into a sexy, cheetah print onesie. Britney Spears is getting into the holiday spirit! The singer, 39, danced in front of her Christmas tree while wearing two festive outfits in an Instagram video on Monday (Nov. 22), just three days before Thanksgiving. Britney, who was recently freed from her controversial conservatorship, looked so happy throughout the entire footage, which was played to Justin Bieber‘s classic holiday tune “Mistletoe.”
THEATER & DANCE
KTVB

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is calling out the paparazzi. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the "Stronger" singer -- who's seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts and knee-high red boots in the snaps -- noted unflattering paparazzi photos that have been taken of her.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Comment On Free Britney On The Red Carpet

As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boots#Short Shorts#Instagram A#Obia#Asics#Louboutin
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Stops at Gas Station, Uses Restroom

Britney Spears made a pit stop during a cruise around Los Angeles ... stopping at a gas station and using the restroom. Britney was tooling around town in her white Mercedes-Benz when, apparently, nature called ... and she went inside the Shell station to grab the bathroom key. As you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears ‘Helped’ His Acting Career: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Keeping it real. Sam Asghari knows that his relationship with Britney Spears has immensely helped his acting career. “I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career,” the 27-year-old told Variety at the House of Gucci Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, November 18. “She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christina Aguilera Wants A ‘Private Chat’ With Britney Spears Over Conservatorship Shade

Christina Aguilera ‘wasn’t expecting’ to be called out by fellow pop star Britney Spears, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Christina Aguilera, 40, was “genuinely surprised” after being called out by Britney Spears, 39, on Instagram. “Christina wasn’t expecting to be called out from Britney, she was genuinely surprised over the call out. They obviously aren’t close friends with each other anymore, but they still hold a history with each other that Christina feels she should still protect,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Now Christina would like to have a private chat with Britney to settle some issues that still clearly lie,” they also said.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

67K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy