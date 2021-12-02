ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

You can get 10% off Target gift cards, this weekend only

By Ana Suarez
Plainview Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Target's most popular promotions is finally back this weekend! Typically, the first week of December, Target offers a 2-day promotion where you can snag 10% off on Target gift cards. Normally, I'd say 10% off isn't much (because it isn't), but Target gift cards rarely ever go...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards Online#Christmas Trees#Target Circle
musingsofamuse.com

30% Off Beauty Gift Sets at Target

Hurry over to target.com and enjoy 30% off select Beauty Gift Sets! The discount will be reflected in your cart when you check out. Sets on sale include NYX Gift Sets, Maybelline Holiday Sets, Essie Gift Sets, and much more!. Enjoy!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Target Black Friday: The best savings you can get right now and a look at what's next

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
gamefreaks365.com

Black Friday Deal: Get 5% off Visa virtual gift cards

It’s no secret that people love gift cards. It’s also no secret that people love to save money. With that in mind, we present you with a Black Friday deal from Giftcards.com that you won’t want to miss out on. The Giftcards.com Black Friday Sale is offering 5 percent off...
SHOPPING
Thrillist

All the Holiday Gift Card Deals That Get You Free Food This Year

The holidays trick us into thinking that the entire "holiday season" is great. Most of December kind of sucks. It's cold, and it's just the start of winter. It's dark all the time. It's not great. So, as you prepare for the good part of the holidays, you might want...
SHOPPING
New Haven Register

You can get an Instant Pot for only $59 at Walmart for Black Friday

Looking to get into one-pot cooking but don’t know where to start? The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Nova is a great tool for beginners and experienced chefs, especially if you’re looking to make large batches of food. Starting Nov. 22, you can get one for $59 at Walmart. This Walmart-exclusive...
ELECTRONICS
vivaglammagazine.com

Weed Enthusiasts: 6 Things You Can Get Them As A Christmas Gift

Christmas is coming up and you’ve got to get your friend something. It’s not easy to find the perfect gift for someone who is passionate about marijuana. But don’t worry, we’re here to help! This list of these gifts will be sure to please any weed enthusiast on your shopping list this year. Whether they’re big marijuana lovers or not, these gifts are sure to make them happy this Christmas. Read this article to find out more!
SHOPPING
Futurity

Prep yourself to get lots of gift cards for the holidays

Amid supply chain issues resulting in emptying store shelves, the most common holiday present this year may be a gift card, according to a retail expert. “Everything I have read says there’s plenty of demand. I wonder what it’s going to get spent on,” says John Talbott, director of the Center for Education and Research in Retailing at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. “I think this is the year of the gift card for many retailers.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

You can get a Apple Watch Series 3 for $60 off at Walmart

These days, smart devices are getting smarter and smaller. Apple watches, for example, give you all the convenience of a cell phone and fitness tracker in a stylish accessory, and starting Monday, Nov. 22, Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 for $60 off. With the Apple Watch Series...
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Target is giving $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

We know that hunting for deals this Black Friday is tougher than usual, but here’s one that’s guaranteed to be in stock: Target is giving away $15 Target gift cards with $100 in Apple gift card purchases. And here’s a bonus tip: If you use a Target card, you can get an extra 5 percent back for another $5 in savings.
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Apple's Black Friday purchases will get you up $200 gift cards

We have great news for all those Apple fans who want to score savings on their future Apple devices. It seems that the company has decided to treat its customers with a special shopping event that will start on Friday, and it will be live all the way through Monday, November 29. This four-day shopping event will let you and any other customer receive gift cards of up to $200 when purchasing select products.
SHOPPING
seattlepi.com

This $50 Happy Gift Card is only $39.50 for Cyber Monday

Not to ruin the magic or anything, but this is one of those deals that a commerce writer can drive themselves crazy trying to write about. This is a $50 gift card to Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, Yankee Candle, GameStop, Regal, and Coldstone that you can buy for $39.50. There are no features to describe or competitors to compare it to. I can’t discuss battery life, like with headphones, or what the CDC thinks, like with face masks. If you like Coldstone’s ice cream and seeing movies at Regal, this is probably a pretty good thing to pick up! If you don’t, then I don’t think this is a good deal and can’t in good conscience recommend it, and will in fact recommend that you click away from this page at once.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy