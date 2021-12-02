ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Bomb squad clears scene at Cleveland federal building

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
East 6th Street was closed Thursday morning between Lakeside and St. Clair, outside the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building, for a bomb squad investigation of a vehicle.

Cleveland police said the bomb squad was assisting Homeland Security in checking a vehicle in the 1200 block of E. 9th Street.

The bomb squad was first on scene at about 11 a.m. At about 12:20 p.m., the bomb squad's activity was complete and cleared the scene, police said. The scene was turned over to Federal Protective Services.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI was also on scene.

News 5 has a crew on scene and we will update this story as it develops.

