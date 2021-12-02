UPDATE: Bomb squad clears scene at Cleveland federal building

East 6th Street was closed Thursday morning between Lakeside and St. Clair, outside the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building, for a bomb squad investigation of a vehicle.

Cleveland police said the bomb squad was assisting Homeland Security in checking a vehicle in the 1200 block of E. 9th Street.

The bomb squad was first on scene at about 11 a.m. At about 12:20 p.m., the bomb squad's activity was complete and cleared the scene, police said. The scene was turned over to Federal Protective Services.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI was also on scene.

