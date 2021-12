That Omicron, the widely-feared new variant of the novel coronavirus, this week made its first appearance in the United States, in California, and now has emerged with a second case in Minnesota, is not a surprise. The fact that Omicron was in several European countries, Australia, Hong Kong, and Canada meant the new strain of the virus already had quickly spread across the globe. And it appears as if this latest American patient may have been exposed to the variant within the United States.

