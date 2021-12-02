ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Hudson Valley Teen Goes Missing in New York on Thanksgiving

By Bobby Welber
 4 days ago
A Hudson Valley mother sent out a desperate cry for help after her son went missing early Thanksgiving morning. On Thanksgiving, the Kingston Police Department asked for help in finding 14-year-old Brenden Riley of Kingston. Brenden was last seen on Thanksgiving around 10 a.m. He was believed to be...

101.5 WPDH

Police in New York Issued Nearly 13,000 Tickets in a Few Days

Extra police were patrolling the roads in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. The New York State Police today announced officers issued a total of 12,975 tickets statewide during this year’s special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period. The Thanksgiving enforcement period began on Wednesday, November 24, and continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley, New York Residents Told To Put Mask Back On

Hudson Valley residents are told they should start wearing masks again. On Sunday, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith issued a public health advisory strongly recommending that all residents wear masks in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, it calls on employers in Ulster County to require employees...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Spots Voted Scariest Parts of the Taconic, Do You Agree?

Many Hudson Valley residents dread driving on The Taconic State Parkway. Where exactly does it get intimidating? Here are three of the top answers according to everyday commuters. The Taconic terrifies just about every driver at some point but it's a necessary evil. If you don't take the Taconic State...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wild Weather Closes Roads in Hudson Valley, Delays to Train

Wild weather is causing detours and delays in the Hudson Valley Friday morning. A rare December thunderstorm brought with it very strong winds causing road closures and delays. "Yes, that is some December thunder and lightning outside, a line of thunderstorms is cutting through the region at this hour, gusty...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Once Popular New Paltz Diner Set to Become a Credit Union

Plans for the new credit union are currently being reviewed by the New Paltz town board. If you have ever spent any time in New Paltz over the years you probably remember grabbing a meal or two at the College Diner before it closed a few years ago. Lots of us including myself miss those days and talked recently about how we wished someone would re-open the closed diner.
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Why is This Historic Hudson Valley Home So Influential?

The Hudson Valley has an extensive amount of history throughout each county. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. There have also been influential public figures that spent time and lived in the Hudson Valley. These members of society consist of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt, George Washington and Henry Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

