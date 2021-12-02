ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2021

By Danny Kaufman
magneticmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree tunes with "Rave" in the title in this month's techno chart is merely coincidental but it says a lot about where techno is headed. The melodic variety is branching out to a more progressive vibe, the hard stuff is getting harder, and more importantly, the rest of it is capturing...

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Nia Archives drops new single and video, ‘18 & Over’: Watch

Nia Archives has dropped a new single and accompanying visuals, '18 & Over'. Following the release of her 'Forbidden Feelingz' EP in October, the Leeds-born, London-based artist presents a brand new track alongside a nostalgic music video. Sampling Cocoa Tea's 1987 reggae hit, 'Young Lover', and infusing the track with...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to ML Buch’s New Song “Fleshless Hand”

ML Buch is back with her first song since last year’s Skinned Fleshless Hand” below, along with Sara Krøgholt Trier’s CGI video. Buch created and produced the song alone, enlisting Amir Shoat for mastering. Read Pitchfork’s profile of the Danish singer and composer, “Step Inside ML Buch’s Digitized Art-Pop Wilderness.”...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Calvin Harris, David Guetta, deadmau5, top ticket for UK’s newest festival, Creamfields Chelmsford

The promoters for Creamfields have big plans for 2022, with the reveal an all-new 50,000 capacity two-day camping festival dubbed Creamfields Chelmsford. The first phase of the event’s lineup has also been released, featuring a brilliant taste of what’s to come for the festival brand’s southern expansion. Headliners announced are David Guetta and Calvin Harris with a diverse range of complementary acts slated for the weekend. Carl Cox, deadmau5 and Fatboy Slim bring their veteran chops to the lineup, joined by the likes of Amelie Lens, Becky Hill, Camelphat, Jamie Jones, Charlotte De Witte, and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Heldens
Person
Adam Beyer
Person
Luna
phillyfunguide.com

Fold Theory TECHNO ALL NIGHT LONG

Partners in crime at Fold Theory, Carlos and Ashley, play a rare performance together all night long of their favorite techno cuts. Celebrate [TECHNO] Black Friday with us... Fold Theory ALL NIGHT LONG. You know the score... As a thanks to all of our loyal supporters this year and to...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

ARC Music Festival Announces Expansion for 2022 Edition

Chicago’s ARC Music Festival announced that it will return in 2022 over Labor Day Weekend with an additional day of beats to groove out to. Few festivals have made as large of an impact with their debut edition quite as ARC Music Festival did in Chicago this year. A plethora of the finest artists in the realm of house and techno flocked to the birthplace of house music for two days on Labor Day Weekend and played their hearts out. It’s safe to say that Auris Presents smashed it with this one, as those who attended and others who craved the experience but sorely missed out have patiently awaited news about its return.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Best New Music of November: Adele, Lorde and More

Slowly gearing up for the holiday season, musicians have rolled out everything from moody songs to futuristic tracks throughout the month of November. Adele finally released her new album 30, which birthed numerous “sad girl fall” memes, while Lorde added two new singles “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” to Solar Power. Post Malone and The Weeknd teamed up on “One Right Now,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released their debut album as Silk Sonic, and Grimes launched her AI music group NPC with a collaboration with DJ Chris Lake. Other standouts include Little Mix, youra, LØREN, Tate McRae, ATARASHII GAKKO! and more.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd, Ghostface Killah x Raekwon and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd‘s accompanying music video for “Die For You,” a visual he released to celebrate five years of STARBOY, and the collaborative effort between Wu-Tang staples Ghostface Killah and Raekwon entitled “Bob James Freestyle.” Also joining this selection are offerings from Remedy, Chief Keef, namesbliss and Giggs x Rowdy Rebel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Techno#Dance Music#Barcelona#Turbo Recordings#Australian
magneticmag.com

Magnetic Mix 171: Dukwa

Marco D'Aquino aka Dukwa is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Hailing from Florence, the producer started his Dukwa alias in 2011 and didn’t release something under the alias until 2014. He has since put out records on labels like Bosconi, Don’t Be Afraid and TDSR, including a new track “My Journey Into Eternity” on Undisputed Music, which includes remixes from Deetron and Groove Armada.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

AWB's Hamish Stuart is "Soul Deep" on new single

(November 29, 2021) Back in the 1970s, the Average White Band burst onto the international music scene, with a brand of funky pop and soul that won over millions of fans. And in the center of it was Hamish Stuart, one of the group's two lead singers and the falsetto voice behind many of their biggest hits.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Watch Live techno trio Elektro Guzzi with ‘Prototyp’

Llive techno trio Elektro Guzzi have released their latest single, ‘Prototyp’ on the 26th of November. The single is taken from their upcoming LP, Triangle, slated for release on the 18th of March 2022 via their own imprint, Palazzo. The trio has received written support from renowned publications Resident Advisor, CLASH Magazine, The Quietus and Electronic Beats to name a few as well as airplay from Worldwide FM’s Gilles Peterson and BBC 3’s Chris Elcombe. Recognized for their skills, Elektro Guzzi have won an EBBA Award in 2012 for their LP, Parquet and performed on stages around the world, including festivals such as Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Eurosonic in Groningen, Netherlands and Mutek in Montreal as well as the prestigious Fabric nightclub in London and Berghain, Berlin. Elektro Guzzi are currently looking forward to touring Europe in the upcoming months.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thepostathens.com

The best new artists of 2021

We’ve finally reached the end of the semester. With the end of the year quickly approaching and our Spotify Wrapped releasing soon enough, it's time to reflect on some of the best music that 2021 has given us by focusing on the best rising artists of this year. While everyone...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Premiere: Substrada & Schim - Deken (IFSDIGI008)

Infernal Sounds are back at it with another stupidly heavyweight release, this time coming from the European Substrada with four tracks of power. Featuring two original productions and two collaborations with Cogo & Schim, it's a release that in my opinion, has no faults. I've been spinning it at every chance I can get. We are happy to premiere the track "Deken" produced by both Substrada & Schim.
ROCK MUSIC
Phoenix New Times

The Five Best Songs From Phoenix Musicians in November

If you're reading this, it's very likely December (or thereabouts), and the year is all but over. For some of us, that means finalizing our lists for best songs and/or albums of the year. But lest we forget, great new music still comes out this time of year, and in November, a whole slew of local acts had some fairly big releases. Will any of these be a late entry to your respective lists? Who knows, but they're certainly worth your consideration. Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
PopMatters

The 10 Best Progressive Rock/Metal Albums of 2021

COVID-19 impacted virtually every facet of our lives last year, including our ability to create, sell, consume, and bond over music. It’s truly remarkable, then, that plenty of progressive rock and metal bands were still able to craft some of their best work to date. (See our “10 Best Progressive Rock/Metal Albums of 2020” list for proof!) Likewise, it’s only natural to expect that the gradual remission of the plague and return to “normal” life—FINALLY!—would yield an even sturdier showing from these subgenres.
ROCK MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Griffit Vigo ‘Superman’

Griffit Vigo will release a new EP, ‘Art Is Talking’, via Belgian label Maloca this week. Following his 2020 album, ‘I Am Gqom’, on GQOM OH!, the Durban-born artist, who is one of the originators of the gqom sound alongside DJ Lag, Rudeboyz, Citizen Boy and others, serves up six new tracks of percussive heat. There’s a cinematic quality to these tracks; their driving, syncopated rhythms are underscored by tension-building bass drones, organic samples and vocal trills, locking into a dancefloor vibe while demonstrating a knack for more expansive sonic world-building.
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Best Beat Tapes on Bandcamp: November 2021

This month’s column features a tape of serene yet bumping beats composed in the wake of a hurricane and dedicated to cats; tranquil and meditative boom-bap with samples culled from a renowned library music label; a disjointed yet slamming project from Baltimore, Maryland; a singular and moving tribute to the late MF DOOM; complex and visually evocative beats from a Chicago producer who continually pushes himself and the boundaries of instrumental hip-hop; and the return of a turntable technician and producer from one of the aughts’s most revered underground rap duos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
knpr

The 50 Best Albums of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Cynic release music video for “Diamond Light Body”

Progressive rockers Cynic have released a music video for their new track “Diamond Light Body,” which appears on their just-released new album ‘Ascension Codes‘ — stream the clip below (featuring artwork by visionary artists Martina Hoffmann and Robert Venosa, plus design and animations by Randy Gaul and Jonatan Martinez). Regarding...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy