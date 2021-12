After Lincoln Riley's shock departure from Oklahoma, former coach Bob Stoops, who will serve as interim coach, was asked about how he felt when he heard the news. "I'm not much on talking about my feelings or thoughts publicly on any of that," Stoops said. "Disappointed? Sure. The rest of it, that'd be between Lincoln and I, personally. As it should be. I'm not much on making that kind of stuff public."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO