Future Chip Innovation Will Be Driven By AI-Powered Co-Optimization Of Hardware And Software

The NICE WFM suite empowers organizations to simplify management of the workforce in the digital age, afford flexibility and boost customer and employee engagement. The massive increase in digital channel adoption has added significant complexity to workforce management forecasting and scheduling. To help organizations address this development, NICE announced that its workforce management solution now includes extensive innovation that helps organizations optimize digital channel management and improve customer and employee experiences. In addition, version 7.4 of NICE Workforce Management (WFM) also includes sophisticated new capabilities across the suite, including NICE WFM Enhanced Strategic Planner, delivering advanced planning flexibility, forecasting accuracy, scheduling efficiency, business agility, and increased employee engagement.
