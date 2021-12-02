Future Chip Innovation Will Be Driven By AI-Powered Co-Optimization Of Hardware And Software

Many computer science experts believe that, in this century, machines will be able to do most tasks better than humans. Given these sorts of predictions, it is important to think about the possible consequences of AI for the future of work and to prepare for different scenarios. Continued progress in these technologies could have disruptive effects: from further exacerbating recent trends in inequality to denying more and more people their sense of purpose and fulfillment in life, given that work is much more than just a source of income.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO