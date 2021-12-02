ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Future Chip Innovation Will Be Driven By AI-Powered Co-Optimization Of Hardware And Software

By Dave Altavilla
Forbes
 2 days ago
To say we’re at an inflection point of the technological era may be an obvious declaration to some. The opportunities at hand and how various technologies and markets will advance are nuanced, however, though a common theme is emerging. The pace of innovation is moving at a rate previously seen by...

ZDNet

Robots in 2022: Six robotics predictions from industry-leading humans

The past five years have seen robots move from a developing technology in a number of sectors to an indispensable tool supporting operations across a vast range of enterprises. Logistics, manufacturing, materials handling, inspection, healthcare... the list of sectors that have "gone robotic" in short order is long indeed, and with industries like construction and delivery reaching a tipping point, there can be no denying we're in the midst of a robotic renaissance.
ENGINEERING
CBS News

The Metaverse is already here: 5 companies building our virtual reality future

If you believe Facebook, the future is a virtual reality "metaverse." The tech giant, which changed its name to Meta last month, plans to invest $10 billion this year to develop products that support augmented and virtual reality — a robotic hand, high-tech VR glasses and sophisticated software applications, to name just a few. Analysts expect the company to spend at least $50 billion to achieve its promise of a virtual reality future.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Microsoft Edge will now warn users about the dangers of downloading Google Chrome

If you're a Google Chrome user setting up a new Windows PC, the most important feature of Microsoft Edge is the ability to download Chrome. Microsoft is apparently aware of this behavior and is doing something about it: Neowin has spotted new Edge pop-ups that specifically try to dissuade users from downloading and installing Chrome, a change that I promise I didn't know about when I wrote about Microsoft's annoying promotion of Microsoft Edge literally yesterday.
SOFTWARE
#Design Technology#Software Engineering#Innovators#Ai
aithority.com

Credit Clear Unleashes Innovative Data-driven Repayment Solution Powered By Sisense

Digital repayments company Credit Clear unlocks the power of infused analytics to help clients achieve greater collection outcomes. Credit Clear, the leading technology platform which optimises account receivables has announced it is leveraging Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics, to harness the power of data to revolutionise its offering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
imore.com

Research reveals Apple salaries for engineers, developers, and more

New research has given us a look at the salaries of some Apple employees. Business Insider has revealed the salaries of various engineers and software developers. Salaries ranged from $350k to $106k. A new piece of research from Business Insider has revealed a range of salaries paid to Apple employees...
BUSINESS
aibusiness.com

Five applications for AI in supply chain management and optimization

AI Business takes a deep dive into predictive maintenance and demand forecasting in the supply chain. Warehouses, factories, freight operators, and legions of employees across the globe are already calling on machine learning-driven analysis to unlock efficiencies. Gartner indicates that by 2023, around 50 percent of product-centric enterprises will have...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Microsoft’s Tutel optimizes AI model training

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Microsoft this week announced Tutel, a library to support the development of mixture of experts (MoE) models — a particular type of large-scale AI model. Tutel, which is open source and has been integrated into fairseq, one of Facebook’s toolkits in PyTorch, is designed to enable developers across AI disciplines to “execute MoE more easily and efficiently,” a statement from Microsoft explained.
SOFTWARE
Twice

6 Exciting Tech And Gadgets To Look Forward To In 2022

It’s that time of the year again where everyone, from business professionals to the average consumer, is looking forward to the next round of the latest and greatest technologies. As we prepare to enter 2022, it’s no surprise that you’re probably wondering what types of tech and gadgets you’ll be able to get your hands on.
ELECTRONICS
datasciencecentral.com

AI and the future of autonomous systems

N this post, we discuss the future of autonomous systems and AI. Let’s consider the case of autonomous racing cars. Berkeley Autonomous Race Car (BARC), Amazon Deep Racer, and others are examples of autonomous racing cars which can be raced effectively without human input.\. The control systems for these cars...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 21, 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the ASIC industry, has licensed BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Positive AI Economic Futures

Many computer science experts believe that, in this century, machines will be able to do most tasks better than humans. Given these sorts of predictions, it is important to think about the possible consequences of AI for the future of work and to prepare for different scenarios. Continued progress in these technologies could have disruptive effects: from further exacerbating recent trends in inequality to denying more and more people their sense of purpose and fulfillment in life, given that work is much more than just a source of income.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
rubbernews.com

Desma optimizes efficiency with software, maintenance

PITTSBURGH—There's something to be said for focusing on the finer details—they do, after all, keep machinery running smoothly and manufacturing operations working exactly as they should. Sure, the small details are easy to overlook, but Desma USA Inc. is giving its customers the tools they need to keep the focus...
SOFTWARE
CIO

Three concepts to embrace for effective digitally driven innovation

When future economists look back at the exact moment in time when digital transformation became a business priority as opposed to a marketing buzzword, the black swan event of 2020 is likely to be at the top of the list. The connected society was already raising the bar in terms of what needed to be done and when, but the global pandemic flagged up just how many holes existed in the fabric of what many thought was a digital world.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic?

Artificial intelligence has permeated virtually every industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses work. The software development world is no exception - AI has taken it over as well. Despite its nascent state, artificial intelligence is already used in software testing. It provides a combo of cognitive automation, reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics. We’ll focus on the first one in this article, which is AI-fueled testing practice since it’s gaining more momentum among all.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Intel is already shipping mobile Alder Lake-P chips to hardware designers

Intel recently released its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors for desktops, and it’s now preparing for the launch of the chip’s mobile version by shipping it to laptop manufacturers. The tech giant confirmed via Twitter that it has commenced the shipping phase for Alder Lake-P CPUs to customers. In this case,...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

The Hard Facts: Hardware vs. Software Load Balancers

Flexible infrastructure choices and application architectures are changing the way that modern enterprises run their distributed environments (see Figure 1). Enterprises have become application-centric, investing significant effort and resources in continuous delivery goals and DevOps practices in order to automate routine IT and operations tasks. Hardware-based application delivery controllers (ADCs)...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

NICE Adds Powerful Innovations to Optimize Workforce Management and Improve Experiences for Digital Consumers

The NICE WFM suite empowers organizations to simplify management of the workforce in the digital age, afford flexibility and boost customer and employee engagement. The massive increase in digital channel adoption has added significant complexity to workforce management forecasting and scheduling. To help organizations address this development, NICE announced that its workforce management solution now includes extensive innovation that helps organizations optimize digital channel management and improve customer and employee experiences. In addition, version 7.4 of NICE Workforce Management (WFM) also includes sophisticated new capabilities across the suite, including NICE WFM Enhanced Strategic Planner, delivering advanced planning flexibility, forecasting accuracy, scheduling efficiency, business agility, and increased employee engagement.
BUSINESS
MusicRadar.com

Software compressors vs hardware compressors... 10 of the best

The compressors most of us use are software plugins that come with our DAWs, and they do a great job. The flexibility to be able to put as many compressors as we like, anywhere in the audio chain, at any time, is the sort of luxury the engineers who mixed most of our favourite classic tunes could only dream of.
COMPUTERS
