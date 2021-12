Apple is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits at this point. The company has been sued by several entities for its monopolistic practices in the past few years. Most notably, the Cupertino-based corporation is criticized for its high App Store commission fees. That’s in addition to the fact that developers aren’t allowed to mention or link to any other external payment methods. Back in August, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) gave Apple until September 30 to allow developers to link to third-party billing services. The FAS warned the company that it would be fined based on its revenue in Russia if it doesn’t comply by the deadline. Apple is now attempting to challenge this request by taking legal action against the FAS.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO