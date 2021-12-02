You can get 10% off Target gift cards, this weekend only

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Get ready, get set ... and go! The holiday shopping season is here, and Target has officially unveiled its Black Friday ad, giving us a peek at all the discounts that will be available starting this Sunday, Nov. 21. But the retailer also knows that a lot us don't want to wait until Black Friday to start shopping, especially with concerns over product shortages and shipping delays. So Target has already been dropping early Black Friday deals. Right now, you can find amazing savings on TVs, headphones, Pixel 6 phones, hoverboards and even smart devices. Then, starting tomorrow, we'll see discounts on Oculus Quest 2, laptops, Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and so much more. Target has its work cut out for it, though, because rivals such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have early Black Friday sales, too.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO