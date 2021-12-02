ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Dornan to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDv0E_0dCGUT0v00

Northern Ireland-born actor Jamie Dornan will join his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh on March 24 when both are honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, it was announced Thursday.

Dornan is being lauded for his turn as the father of a family living amid the Troubles of the late 1960s in Belfast , a top awards contender this season. He stars alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill .

“Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him — both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film,” Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, organizer of the event, said in a statement. “ Belfast is very personal to Jamie, and that shines through in his moving performance.”

Also being feted at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot will be Oscar-winning American writer Adam McKay and Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai . Irish musical acts Loah & Bantum and True Tides will perform.

The Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music.

Dornan, 39, next stars on The Tourist , a six-part limited series that will air on the BBC and HBO Max. It tells the story of “The Man” (Dornan), who loses his memory after a truck tries to drive him off the road in the Australian outback.

In addition to Belfast , he appeared on the big screen this year in the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar .

Dornan, of course, portrayed Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

His résumé also includes the 2013-16 series The Fall and the films Marie Antoinette (2006), Shadows in the Sun (2009), Anthropoid (2016), A Private War (2018), My Dinner With Hervé (2018), Synchronic (2019) and Endings, Beginnings (2019).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Analysis: Oscar Race Comes Into Focus as Last Unseen Contenders, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Finally Screen

The race to the 94th Oscars came into much clearer focus this week with the unveiling of the last two Oscar hopefuls that had yet to screen for pundits: Disney’s West Side Story on Monday — right on the heels of Stephen Sondheim’s passing on Friday — and Disney subsidiary Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley on Wednesday. West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s first foray into the musical genre, faced the high hurdle of inevitable comparisons with the classic 1961 West Side Story, which won best picture and nine other Oscars — and, to my shock, I believe it surmounted it. Indeed, as sacrilegious as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Before the Cameras Even Roll, “A Movie Lives or Dies by Casting”

Francine Maisler tends to shy away from the spotlight. The casting director favored by some of the industry’s most sought-after directors is a master of assembling unforgettable ensembles of both stars and unknowns, but still feels a bit uncomfortable being named The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural Casting Director of the Year. It’s not that she’s ungrateful, she was quick to tell THR recently; rather, “I’m very in-the-moment … I’ve got a job at hand that I need to do right now, that I’m casting, and anything that takes me away from that task doesn’t seem important to me.” (Right now, at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Compares Building Chemistry With Sam Heughan And Her Belfast Co-Star Jamie Dornan

For the past seven years, Caitríona Balfe has been linked to Sam Heughan as they’ve told the tragic and incredibly steamy romance between Claire and Jamie in Outlander. The time-bending love story has had its fans hooked for years, but now the actress will star opposite Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan in the upcoming drama Belfast. As the movie hits theaters this weekend, Balfe compared her Belfast experience to the hit Starz series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Mcgrath
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Judi Dench
Person
J.j. Abrams
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan Could Be MCU-Bound

We could be seeing the Christian Grey actor in the MCU real soon. It wouldn't be an over-exaggeration to say that Hollywood seemingly revolves around Marvel right now and as the franchise continues to expand its universe, more and more actors are expressing their interest to join the lucrative billion-dollar franchise. Apparently, that includes Irish star Jamie Dornan who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifty Shades Freed#Fifty Shades Of Grey#The Oscar Wilde Awards#American#Irish#Loah Bantum#True Tides#Australian#Vista Del Mar#Sun
Cinema Blend

Jamie Dornan May Not Be Down For More Fifty Shades Of Grey, But He Did Apparently Once Lose Another Major Franchise Role To Henry Cavill

Jamie Dornan is currently out making the promotional rounds for his new film, Belfast, which is shaping up to be one of the most well-received movies of the year. While Doran is still mostly known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which still lights a fire under him to this day, the actor actually could've become famous for a very different role. And as it so happens, he lost that part to another notable star -- Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
Variety

2022 Oscars Predictions Hub: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Roger Ebert

Overdue Oscars: The 2021 Actors Looking for Their First Academy Awards

During April’s muted Covid-19 edition of the 73rd Academy Awards, Glenn Close—who was nominated in the supporting actress category for her role as Mamaw in “Hillbilly Elegy”—tied the late, great Peter O’Toole by achieving eight acting nominations without a win. Alas, just like O’Toole, she continued her losing streak. The ultimate victor came in the form of another colorful granny character, played by South Korean actress, Youn Yuh-jung, in the family drama “Minari.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Maggie Gyllenhaal film wins four awards in Oscar season opener

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation The Lost Daughter has triumphed in four categories including best feature film at the Gotham Awards, the New York independent film celebration that kicks off Oscar season. Gyllenhaal won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut while its British star Olivia Colman shared...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Fox News

Gotham Awards winners announced, Oscar season kicks off

Maggie Gyllenhaal's adaptation of Elena Ferrante's novel "The Lost Daughter" won four Gotham Awards, including best feature film, at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season. Gyllenhaal won breakthrough director and best screenplay for her directorial debut,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
heyuguys.com

Jamie Dornan suffers from amnesia in trailer for the BBC series ‘The Tourist’

The BBC has launched the official trailer for the Jamie Dornan led thriller series ‘The Tourist.’. Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Jamie Dornan's TV comeback The Tourist release date confirmed by BBC

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan may be best known for that trilogy, but he's also known for gritty crime drama The Fall, alongside Sex Education and The Crown icon Gillian Anderson. He's following that up with his TV comeback in thriller The Tourist, which is coming to the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Jamie Dornan’s ‘The Tourist’ and Jodie Comer’s’ ‘Help’ Licensed to China – ATF

Jamie Dornan-starring series ‘The Tourist’ and Jodie Comer- and Stephen Graham-starring serie ‘Help’ have both been licensed to Chinese companies by international distributor All3Media International. The deals were announced on Tuesday, on the eve of the Asia TV Forum and Market in Singapore, which runs from Wednesday to Friday. “The Tourist,” in which Dornan’s character survives a massive car crash in the Australian outback was pre-sold to Pumpkin Films. Over six episodes, he must embark on a journey of self-discovery and stay one step ahead of the people trying to kill him. Huanxi Media Group, which has its own streaming service as well...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Deadline

Maggie Gyllenhaal & Dakota Johnson Related To Hard Truths In ‘The Lost Daughter’ – Contenders New York

The Lost Daughter filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal and actress Dakota Johnson were attracted to the hard, often unattractive truths — particularly about motherhood — that too often go unexplored in cultural conversation that the film explores. “Elena Ferrante, who wrote the book that the film is based on, she really in all of her novels is telling the truth about things that I think for a really long time we’ve agreed not to talk about,” Gyllenhaal, who made her directorial debut on the film and also adapted the screenplay from Ferrante’s novel, told Deadline’s Contenders New York on Saturday. She shared the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy