Ryan Rogers: Arrest made in mysterious killing of 14-year-old on bike ride

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 2 days ago

A man has been arrested for the killing of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old boy who was found dead not far from his home in Palm Beach , Florida , last month.

Rogers, according to his family, was last seen the night before his death and was riding a bicycle when he went missing on 15 November.

His body was found by Interstate 95 with stab wounds the day after, and no suspect had been identified by Palm Beach Gardens police .

The department said on Thursday that a man was taken into custody for the killing, and that further details would be unveiled at a press briefing.

The suspect was named as Semmie Lee Williams, a 39-year-old homeless man who was traced to the scene of Rogers’ death by DNA, according to the Miami Herald .

Mr Williams also had a number of “bizarre” videos on his Youtube, it was alleged, and was known to be around Palm Beach Gardens on 15 November.

He was taken into custody in Miami and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday. As Local 10 News reported, Mr Wiliams is being held at the Main Detention Center without bond.

Rogers was a student at William T Dwyer High School, and has been described as an avid footballer by his family.

A fundraiser has meanwhile raised more than $100,000 (£75,000) for his family, with the organiser saying of the 14-year-old: “He was a beautiful soul with nothing but love in his heart.”

The Independent

