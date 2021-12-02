ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows retweets Trump statement accusing him of lying about positive Covid test

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The drama over whether or not former President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid -19 days before attending the first presidential debate with President Joe Biden last year took an odd turn late on Wednesday afternoon when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared to walk back his own claim.

Mr Meadows originally sparked the drama earlier in the day when The Guardian published excerpts from his upcoming memoir, The Chief’s Chief , in which the former chief of staff described an episode that played out ahead of Mr Trump’s first meeting with Mr Biden.

The former Trump aide described how the president, who was feeling symptoms of a Covid-19 infection, took two tests before arriving on the debate stage. The first returned a positive result, setting off a panic in the West Wing, but a second test returned a negative result, which the president submitted to debate moderators.

Mr Trump would go on to then receive a second positive test result and announce his diagnosis via tweet on October 2, just three days after sharing the debate stage, maskless, with the 78-year-old Biden.

Within hours of the revelation being published by The Guardian, the former president had derided it as “fake news”, and stated that “a test revealed that I did not have Covid prior to the debate”, possibly referring to the second test he took that produced a negative result.

As a result, Mr Meadows would entirely walk back the claim in an interview with the Trump-loyalist channel Newsmax as well as on Twitter, where he retweeted a spokeswoman for the former president who shared Mr Trump’s remarks calling the story a lie.

“Well, the president’s right, it’s fake news,” he said on Newsmax. “If you actually read the context of the book ... that story outlined a false positive [test result].”

The saga was particularly odd given that Mr Trump had previously heaped praise on both the book itself as well as Mr Meadows, who was the final chief of staff during his White House term.

“If you want to learn about politics, truth, our great administration, and exciting achievements that took place in government, pre-order your copy now,” the president said. “Seriously, it’s a fantastic book, and Mark Meadows and his wonderful wife Debbie are great people.”

The efforts by Mr Meadows to patch over the dustup with his former boss comes as he is cooperating with lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, which the former president and his supporters have derided as an attempt to embarrass them. The former president has urged his allies to defy the panel, leading to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon facing a contempt of Congress charge.

The panel is still warning publicly that Mr Meadows will face a criminal referral for contempt of Congress as well if he does not comply with all of the panel’s demands for information relating to his and others’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Steve Bannon
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What Donald Trump has said about running in 2024

None of the US’s recent one-term presidents have run for another term after being defeated. Gerald Ford considered a run against his vanquisher Jimmy Carter in 1980 but ultimately stayed away, and neither Mr Carter nor George HW Bush were ever expected to make a serious play for another term. Donald Trump, though, sees things differently.The Florida resident is clearly considering a run for president in 2024, and there have frequently been reports that an announcement may be imminent. These have so far come to nothing, but Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party means that until he decides...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The bombshell about Trump testing positive also implicates the Trump family

The Trump family has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for the little people. And the news that Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 before the first 2020 presidential debate shows that this tendency may be even more depraved and malevolent than you thought. Opinions to...
POTUS
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Far-Right Shock Jock Confronts Mark Meadows on Alleged Ties to China

Far-right radio personality Stew Peters ambushed Mark Meadows this week on his nightly internet program, asking the ardently pro-Trump former chief-of-staff why he has allegedly been hanging around “Chinese communists.”. The unexpectedly antagonistic questioning came as the ex-Trump official made his rounds in right-wing media to promote his new book,...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

