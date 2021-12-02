BC-The Conversation for December 2, 10am, ADVISORY

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Densley

BC-The Conversation for December 2, 10am

 2 days ago

COMMENTARY In past rulings, the court has acknowledged that there’s a connection between the ability of women to control their reproductive lives and the economic health of the nation. 1041 words. By Michele Gilman, University of Baltimore

COMMENTARY This finding suggests public health efforts will have to address the treatment barriers these men face – like poverty or homophobia – to meet the nation’s goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. 593 words. By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, University of South Carolina and Xiaoming Li, University of South Carolina

COMMENTARY Schools have not adequately educated students about the increased risks of virus transmission when it comes to being sexually intimate. 894 words. By Tamra Burns Loeb, University of California, Los Angeles; Gail Wyatt, University of California, Los Angeles, and Michele R. Cooley-Strickland

COMMENTARY School shootings are typically preceded by a series of warning signs. Are educators, police and policymakers paying enough attention? 1068 words. By James Densley, Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, Hamline University

COMMENTARY If colleges want to address systemic racism within their institutions, they can start by crediting female faculty members of color for work that gets overlooked. A group of higher ed researchers explains how. 756 words. By Joya Misra, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Alexandra Kuvaeva, University of Maryland; Audrey J. Jaeger, North Carolina State University; Dawn Culpepper, University of Maryland, and KerryAnn O’Meara, University of Maryland

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY New research finds that ‘leaky mitochondria’ help keep sea otters warm. 867 words. By Traver Wright, Texas A&M University; Melinda Sheffield-Moore, Texas A&M University, and Randall Davis, Texas A&M University

COMMENTARY The US has required motor fuels to contain 10% biofuels since 2005. As this program nears a key milestone in 2022, farm advocates want to expand it while critics want to pare it back or repeal it. 1146 words. By John DeCicco, University of Michigan

COMMENTARY Family courts’ hostility – both in the US and abroad – toward claims of paternal or spousal abuse has been widely reported. Now there’s an in-depth study that documents that hostility. 1116 words. By Joan Meier, George Washington University

Supreme Court signals shift on abortion – but will it strike down Roe or leave it to states to decide when ‘personhood’ occurs?

COMMENTARY Arguments in a case that could fundamentally alter a woman’s right to abortion were heard at the Supreme Court. Justices’ questions suggest that Roe v. Wade is on shaky ground. 1279 words. By Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell

Use of these stories is subject to the conditions at http://bit.ly/TCUSinfo.

Harvard Health

‘Writing to push conversations forward’

For Simar Singh Bajaj ’24, the key to equity begins on the page. The history of science concentrator is still a few years from his planned career in medicine, but he has already begun tackling health care disparities in prestigious journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet.
SOCIETY
redlakenationnews.com

Bard Early College Hosts "Rethinking College," a Public Conversation to Be Held Virtually on December 2

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y.-Bard College is celebrating its 20th year leading public early colleges that give high school students a tuition-free, early, and excellent start to college. In celebration of these two decades of innovation in the public sphere, Bard Early College is hosting a series of public conversations on issues of access and equity in public education. The first discussion of the series, "Rethinking College," asks the question: What will higher education in America look like 20 years from now? In this public conversation, we will hear from two leading voices in education, Assistant Secretary of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development at the U.S. Department of Education Roberto J. Rodríguez and Vice President for Education Policy and Knowledge Management at New America Kevin Carey, and several current students on the topic. The discussion with Assistant Secretary Rodriguez and Mr. Carey will be led and moderated by two students currently enrolled in Bard Early College. This event will be held virtually on Thursday, December 2 at 12pm ET. Click here to join via Zoom with passcode: 145766.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
Storm Lake Times

Editorial: A changing conversation

Here’s something to be thankful for: Last Thursday nearly 200 conservation leaders attended a conference at Drake University dedicated to soil health advocacy. That evening, nearly 300 people gathered at the Izaak Walton League clubhouse to learn how developing a conservation ethic can rebirth rural America, starting here. There were Republican and Democratic legislators, wildlife groups, hunters and anglers, agronomists and bureaucrats, coming together to figure out a lasting way to preserve and enhance the most bountiful place on Earth.
DES MOINES, IA
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Better dead than adopted, argues New York Times opinion writer

Adoption presents a major problem for militant “pro-choicers.”. It’s an attractive and life-affirming alternative to killing a child in utero, one which offers to make good on the “rare” in the promise of “safe, legal, and rare.”. So, naturally, some on the pro-abortion side of the fence have turned their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
baconsrebellion.com

Another Media Merger in the Works

If the offer is accepted, almost the entire news-collecting apparatus in the Rest of Virginia will belong to a single entity. So reports Virginia Business. And if Alden’s management style in Hampton Roads is any predictor, we can expect to see more newsroom consolidation. As advertising and subscriptions continue to erode, Alden executives have little choice. Legacy cost structures will not support larger organizations.
ECONOMY
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
