BC-The Conversation for December 2, 10am, ADVISORY

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:

-SCOTUS

-Faculty diversity

-Sea otters

COMMENTARY In past rulings, the court has acknowledged that there’s a connection between the ability of women to control their reproductive lives and the economic health of the nation. 1041 words. By Michele Gilman, University of Baltimore

COMMENTARY This finding suggests public health efforts will have to address the treatment barriers these men face – like poverty or homophobia – to meet the nation’s goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. 593 words. By Oluwafemi Atanda Adeagbo, University of South Carolina and Xiaoming Li, University of South Carolina

COMMENTARY Schools have not adequately educated students about the increased risks of virus transmission when it comes to being sexually intimate. 894 words. By Tamra Burns Loeb, University of California, Los Angeles; Gail Wyatt, University of California, Los Angeles, and Michele R. Cooley-Strickland

COMMENTARY School shootings are typically preceded by a series of warning signs. Are educators, police and policymakers paying enough attention? 1068 words. By James Densley, Metropolitan State University and Jillian Peterson, Hamline University

COMMENTARY If colleges want to address systemic racism within their institutions, they can start by crediting female faculty members of color for work that gets overlooked. A group of higher ed researchers explains how. 756 words. By Joya Misra, University of Massachusetts Amherst; Alexandra Kuvaeva, University of Maryland; Audrey J. Jaeger, North Carolina State University; Dawn Culpepper, University of Maryland, and KerryAnn O’Meara, University of Maryland

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY New research finds that ‘leaky mitochondria’ help keep sea otters warm. 867 words. By Traver Wright, Texas A&M University; Melinda Sheffield-Moore, Texas A&M University, and Randall Davis, Texas A&M University

COMMENTARY The US has required motor fuels to contain 10% biofuels since 2005. As this program nears a key milestone in 2022, farm advocates want to expand it while critics want to pare it back or repeal it. 1146 words. By John DeCicco, University of Michigan

COMMENTARY Family courts’ hostility – both in the US and abroad – toward claims of paternal or spousal abuse has been widely reported. Now there’s an in-depth study that documents that hostility. 1116 words. By Joan Meier, George Washington University

COMMENTARY Arguments in a case that could fundamentally alter a woman’s right to abortion were heard at the Supreme Court. Justices’ questions suggest that Roe v. Wade is on shaky ground. 1279 words. By Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell

