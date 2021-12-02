Louis Vuitton Presented Virgil Abloh's Spring-Summer 2022 Collection After His Death

I wore Virgil Abloh sneakers on my wedding day. After I quit my job in late 2019, I planned a wedding in like two weeks. I booked a venue, found a place for brunch afterward and figured out which dive bar would let us chill in the back all night. Having a relatively low-key wedding meant that I was able to do all this without spending that much money, so I splurged. I paid resale, which at that time was $969, for Abloh’s Nike Blazer from the Serena Williams “Queen” line. It’s a cool pair of sneakers, but this was obviously very stupid even at the time. I had no job lined up. I would only have health insurance once we submitted our wedding license at City Hall. But I wanted to look good on my wedding day. Ralph Lauren suit, Nike/Virgil Abloh/Off-White™ sneakers, tie from the Calvin Klein outlet at Franklin Mills. A nice mix of expensive and cheap. It was exactly what I wanted.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO