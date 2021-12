The Seattle Seahawks (3-6) are in must-win territory against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2). Only two teams in NFL history have started 3-7 and finished with a winning record (the 1994 New York Giants and 2005 Miami Dolphins ran the table but missed the playoffs). Last year’s Washington Football Team made the postseason after a 3-7 start but they also won the comically bad NFC East at 7-9. Seattle maybe could get into the playoffs at 8-9 given how weak the NFC depth is, but it’s highly wishful thinking for us to believe all other nearby playoff rivals will collapse at once.

