Beautiful fall weather again today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cooler Friday, with some overcast skies, it will remain rather mild overnight and a bit warmer on Saturday as well under partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50’s. Another cold front will cross the region on Saturday night which will drop temperatures again on Sunday. Highs around the 50-degree mark, which is normal on the 5th of December. There may be some showers later Sunday night as a warm front will send much warmer air into the entire Mid-Atlantic. We could reach near record highs on Monday in the upper 60’s! Another cold front will cross later Monday and it will send temperatures tumbling once again with highs on Tuesday only in the low 40’s! With another front on Tuesday night, a few rain or snow showers may develop as well, before some light rain possible on Wednesday. Wednesday should reach the mid 40’s. By the way, the Pittsburgh area should see a few later afternoon showers on Sunday with a high near 50 for the Ravens-Steelers game! Go Ravens!

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO