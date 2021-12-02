ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beautiful fall weather again today

By Hank Allen
wgno.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be another nice afternoon with mild temperatures. The biggest difference will be a bit more humidity through the day. Look...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter storm bringing hazardous conditions

Our first significant winter storm of the season is about to track into the area. Winter storm warnings are in effect from the northern valley south into the F/M area. Snow will overspread the area Saturday eve. with snow becoming heavy at times. We may see a break in the snow toward Sunday morning but as the storm passes to our east, winds will increase significantly on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting upwards of 45 mph with additional snow and blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibilities. Travel will become difficult Sunday afternoon/evening for much of the valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 3-6" around the F/M area and approaching 6+" in the N. Valley. Expect near blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon/night.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: Plenty of sunshine this Saturday, but it will be chilly! Some light snow showers first taking hold in New York and Vermont, then working into parts of New England up to northern Maine. Accumulation is only expected in the higher elevations. Sunday looks nice with partly sunny skies. The next system is moving in with rain and snow for Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cool down on the way

PHOENIX — Warm and Sunny conditions continue for the weekend but big changes come our way for next week. Clear, sunny skies are sticking around but, temperatures are dropping a bit, look for highs in the upper 70s Sunday. That still put us around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
WISH-TV

Sunny Saturday, rain arrives Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of patchy fog arrived this morning, but lots of sunshine in store for the afternoon. Rain is on the way Sunday. TODAY: We’ll start off Saturday morning with fog in some spots across Indiana. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in place until daybreak. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon today. Highs climb into the upper 40s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Cold Is On The Way

The chance for a few flakes and some mix will be possible as a system drifts north of us, Sunday. Southerly winds on Sunday will aid for some mild 40s but expect wind chill to remain in the low 30s. Snow chances with some mix will be possible through the morning hours. By the afternoon, these will likely become more spotty rain showers with some mix at play. Heading into Sunday night, temperatures will drop quickly due to a strong but mostly dry cold front that will drift across the region during the afternoon. Temperatures in the teens are likely overnight. Highs in the upper teens will remain through Monday with wind chill values and overnight lows in the single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT

Slightly cooler temperatures today with a stronger cold front tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies will be present today with just a light breeze out of the north. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s today which is cooler – but still above average for this time of year. Cloud cover will begin to increase early tomorrow morning ahead of a fairly potent cold front. Models continue to indicate we may see some light rain for portions of our southern viewing area late tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Scattered wet weather today; rain and storms late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A pretty gloomy start to the day with a few showers this morning. More showers expected this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. In fact, some will see sunshine this afternoon. Cold front arrives late Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is place as the front moves through. Main concern is for damaging winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Cloudier & Cooler Weekend; Storms Sunday Night

Clouds and cooler temperatures take over this weekend with a few showers possible during the day. Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A light shower or two is possible early in the day, but certainly not an overall wet day. Lows will be around 50° early tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/4 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer It’s a quiet first weekend of December with a seasonable chill. Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 40s (right where we should be) under a mix of sun and clouds. The winds from yesterday have subsided, so there’s not much of a wind chill factor today. Tonight will be cold in the 30s and upper 20s N&W. Then it’s a similar story for your Sunday with temps in the mid 40s.  Some more clouds will stream in tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next rain chance. Another warm surge comes in Monday with temps climbing into the 60s! Some rain showers will be around in the morning, then the midday hours look dry. A strong cold front moves through in the evening with a round of gusty showers. By the time we wake up Tuesday, wind chills are in the 20s. Get ready for some wild swings over the next few days! Have a great weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgno.com

Gorgeous weekend, changes on the way Monday!

Happy Saturday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes early next week!. Dry conditions and sunshine with clouds will be the themes all weekend as conditions warm up considerably. Highs in the 70s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Saturday, With Temps Dropping Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cooler Friday, with some overcast skies, it will remain rather mild overnight and a bit warmer on Saturday as well under partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50’s. Another cold front will cross the region on Saturday night which will drop temperatures again on Sunday. Highs around the 50-degree mark, which is normal on the 5th of December. There may be some showers later Sunday night as a warm front will send much warmer air into the entire Mid-Atlantic. We could reach near record highs on Monday in the upper 60’s! Another cold front will cross later Monday and it will send temperatures tumbling once again with highs on Tuesday only in the low 40’s! With another front on Tuesday night, a few rain or snow showers may develop as well, before some light rain possible on Wednesday. Wednesday should reach the mid 40’s. By the way, the Pittsburgh area should see a few later afternoon showers on Sunday with a high near 50 for the Ravens-Steelers game! Go Ravens!
MARYLAND STATE
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Warmer - but windy - weather expected into Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As expected, temperatures were once again a bit cooler into Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine across the area. While cooler, our afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s for eastern parts of the state were still above average. Central Nebraska had to deal with some dense fog into Saturday morning, which then held back temperatures into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Into Sunday, temperatures should rebound back to the low to mid 50s for most of 10/11 Country, but we will see much more wind as a cold front drops through the state. Behind that front, much colder air will settle into the state as we start the work week on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
nbcboston.com

Clear Skies for Sunday, Showers Return Monday with Storm and Chances of Flurry

It’s a great weekend to enjoy outdoor activities, we’ll continue tracking mostly dry conditions across the south but with some flurries into the northern terrain and the chance of some isolated showers trying to make their way into Massachusetts. Tomorrow, a high pressure system will be in control and that...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Hot weather continues through the weekend

Tonight: Increasing clouds and patchy fog with a very slight chance of rain at 10%. Low: 64. Winds: Light from the south at 5. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with warm temperatures and a continued 10% chance of rain. High: 81. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Extended Forecast: Monday through Saturday: Highs in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy