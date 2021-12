A new report from ATTOM says that the number of mortgage originations dropped sharply in the third quarter. The company says there were 3.59 million residential mortgages originated during that period, a 3,2 percent increase over the 3.48 million during the same quarter in 2020, but an 8.4 percent decline from the 3.92 million originations in the second quarter of 2012, the largest quarterly dip in more than a year.

