ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

12 Hacks to Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half

By Laura Daily
moneytalksnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Of course, everyone would like to cut the supermarket bill by 50% or more. After all, on average we spend $387 per month on groceries. But you don’t have to go to the extremes you see on “Extreme...

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This Product from Stores

Whether you're a skilled tradesperson or an avid DIYer, heading into a home improvement store like Home Depot or Lowe's can make you feel like a kid in a candy store. And while you may find plenty of products that make your life and home appreciably better in these shops, there's one item you may have purchased from your local home improvement store that poses a risk of making things a whole lot worse. Read on to discover which product Home Depot, Lowe's, and other home improvement stores and websites are pulling from shelves over the serious safety risk it may pose.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Loyalty Cards#Groceries#Newspapers#Food Drink#Bed Bath Beyond#Target
countryliving.com

Here Are the Grocery Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving for All of Your Last-Minute Needs

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner, brunch or lunch — however you celebrate is no simple feat. First, you have to come up with the perfect Thanksgiving menu. Then, you have to source all the ingredients to bring each delicious Thanksgiving recipe to life. Oh, but that’s not all. If you’re someone who enjoys a Thanksgiving spread that looks as good as it tastes, you’ll likely also want to create a Pinterest-worthy tablescape. Whichever route you take with your Thanksgiving preparations, all of these things have one thing in common: They require making a trip to the grocery store. Or, in the event that you forget an ingredient or two—or want to make a last-minute addition to your menu—multiple. But the question is, which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mental_Floss

8 Black Friday Hacks to Maximize Your Savings

Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or just want to buy something new for yourself, you’re not going to find many deals better than what’s available on Black Friday. Nearly every retailer imaginable will participate in these sales, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of discounts available. To help you get the most out of your Black Friday shopping, Mental Floss and Roborock have teamed up to bring you eight tips to keep in mind.
SHOPPING
Magnolia State Live

Two grocery store chains announce limits on some Thanksgiving items. Is your grocery store one of them?

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy