Swimming Canada is still planning to send swimmers to the Short Course World Championships, but is keeping an eye on developing COVID restrictions in Canada. Due to stringent coronavirus restrictions in Canada, Swimming Canada has had to shift plans on multiple occasions over the last 21 months. The Olympic Trials got postponed twice, and now with the development of the Omicron variant, things remain up in the air regarding what restrictions could be put in place as the organization plans for the future.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO