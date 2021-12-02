ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FirstEnergy to pay customers $306 million in refunds, bill reduction benefits

By WHIO STAFF
OHIO — Customers of FirstEnergy’s three Ohio companies, including Ohio Edison, may see a credit on their next bill.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved a settlement, ordering FirstEnergy’s three Ohio utilities to refund customers $306 million, according to a release.

Residential customers will receive a one-time credit of approximately $27. Non-residential customers will be provided about $2.60 per megawatt-hour over a six-month period.

Customers will also see rate reductions from 2022 through 2025 — totaling $210 million.

The refund is for significantly excessive earnings from 2017-2019, according to the settlement.

Customers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826).

