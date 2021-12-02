ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Hill, NC

Christmas is coming to Laurel Hill

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwkU0_0dCGQYZO00

LAUREL HILL — This weekend, Laurel Hill hopes to be a place for the community to gather with the 10th annual tree lighting and the first movie night.

The event will be playing “A Christmas Story” in downtown Laurel Hill, specifically in the Pate building parking lot, according to one of the organizers, Billy Norris Jr.

“We’re really excited about this week and we’re encouraging everyone to come out and join us,” Norris said. “The event will start at 6 p.m. and we’ll have singers singing Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for the kids. We plan to light the tree at 7 p.m. then have the kids decorate it before starting the movie at 7:30.”

Norris added that they have encouraged people to bring ornaments to honor someone if they would like, but if kids want to put an ornament on the tree and they don’t have one, there will be ornaments for them to put up.

“We’re going to be doing everything in the parking lot of the Pate building,” Norris said. “From the singing to the tree lighting to the movie, which we have a huge screen for, so we’re asking people to bring their own chairs and blankets so that they can stay and enjoy the evening.”

Besides hot chocolate, Norris added there will be a variety of other concession items such as pizza and popcorn with all the money going into the fund for the annual LaurelFest.

“Everything we make will go towards LaurelFest, which we’re already excited about,” Norris said. “My wife Erin has been the one working on putting this movie night together and while we had to cancel the first one due to the winds, we’re hoping everyone will come out for this one. So even if you can’t come to the tree lighting, you can come out to the movie and we hope this is something that will continue to grow and something we can do every month or so for the community.”

Norris added the committee for LaurelFest is also working on another way to bring the festive season to the community with the first-ever Light Up Laurel Hill Christmas Light Contest.

“Connie Coleman was the one who brought up the light contest idea,” Norris said. “She thought it would be a good way for all the kids in the community to know where the lights are and as a way to get the community in the Christmas spirit. It doesn’t cost anything to enter and the winner will get $100, all you have to do is have a Laurel Hill address.”

The deadline to enter is Dec. 15 and the winner will be announced via Facebook Live on Dec. 17. The addresses of the entries will be put out for the community to allow for parents to take their kids throughout Laurel Hill to see the various entries. Connie Coleman at 910-462-2424.

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Hometown Heroes for the Holidays

LAURINBURG — The pure joy witnessed on the day The Laurinburg Exchange staff hands out the gift cards — made possible by the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays community collection — to families in need is on full display through thank-yous, hugs and tears. But once those who gratefully receive...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Community responds to local toy drive

LAURINBURG — Sgt. Chris Jackson has been on the Laurinburg police force for 24 years and he’s seen a lot. One thing that stuck out to him are the kids who wake up on Christmas day without a gift. He wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids like that, so Jackson took to Facebook and started advertising a toy drive.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A tale about two birds and mercy

Boston preacher S.D. Gordon, placed a beat up, bent, rusted old bird cage beside his pulpit when he told this story. An unkempt, unwashed, little lad about 10 years old was coming up the alley swinging this old caved in bird cage with several tiny birds shivering on the floor of it.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel Hill, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvinc[email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

An unexpected Thanksgiving blessing

Max wasn’t looking forward to Thanksgiving. Just two weeks earlier he celebrated his 75th birthday — alone. He had lost his wife Mabel of 52 years in May and their only child was in Arizona. A lonely birthday was one thing, but Max and Mabel had been all about Thanksgiving....
FESTIVAL
Laurinburg Exchange

Healing Waters Ministries and “The Love Project”

In conjunction with Church Community Services, Northview Harvest Ministries, Scotland County Ministerial Alliance and Scotland County Management and Scotland County Department of Social Services. Saturday, December 4 from 8 AM – 5:30 PM at IEJ School Gym in Laurinburg, NC (First Come/First Served) Pastor Niki Mays is Vice-president and Co-founder...
LAURINBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Is Coming#Christmas Ornaments#Laurelfest
Laurinburg Exchange

Annual Christmas parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday

LAURINBURG — With 150 entries for the annual Jackon’s Diesel Laurinburg Christmas Parade, Saturday’s parade will be a sight to see. Going from Railroad Street straight down South Main Street and ending at Plaza Road, the route is just over 2 miles long, allowing plenty of room for families to gather on the side of the streets to watch. The parade begins at 3 p.m.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Ginger, the Jack Russell Terrier

This is a true story about one of the many breeds of dogs I once owned. Ginger, as we called her, was a short legged, short haired, short tailed, little stick of dynamite; known as a Jack Russell. Before we get to Ginger’s story, I think a little story on...
ANIMALS
Laurinburg Exchange

New bakery comes to downtown Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg’s newest bakery, The Sugar Hill Kakery, is owner Jessica Reed-Hill’s walk with God. Reed-Hill, a Laurinburg native, said she listened to her higher power when it came to developing, expanding her business, and opening the storefront downtown. “I know that it is all God that gave...
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Laurinburg Exchange

A BUSY WEEKEND

LAURINBURG — Deondra Dix doesn’t like big Black Friday crowds, so she did her shopping online at Belk and picked it up at the Scotland Crossing location Friday morning. Walking to her car after getting her curbside pick up, Dix said she only has one more gift to pick up.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

We saw you recently …

… in the Food Lion parking lot Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Brighter Hope Inc. looks to spread the warmth

LAURINBURG — It’s getting cold outside and Brighter Hope Inc. is hoping to start spreading the warmth, but they need the community’s help. The Laurinburg group is seeking donations of new and gently used coats, gloves, hats, sweaters, socks, and scarves for adults and children for the Gifts of Warmth program.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Changing the Thanksgiving leftovers game

LAURINBURG — With the Thanksgiving leftovers now sitting in the refrigerator, many are questioning what to do with them. Online, plenty of people have come up with numerous ways to reuse leftovers to help spice up the leftovers besides just eating them as a second Thanksgiving feast. From piling everything...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

I just want to say … thank you

Community, this is the Saturday after the Thanksgiving holiday. A time when we gathered with family to enjoy a time of sweet fellowship and giving of thanks to God for another year. We shared a scrumptious meal. Nationally it was a time to give thanks for God’s blessings on the...
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

Thank you, Lord, for the opportunities

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese produced and narrated a documentary regarding the work and life of Fran Lebowitz. One analogy from Ms. Lebowitz has stuck in my mind and I’ll never forget it. She told about being given a book to read by a friend. She started reading the story one evening and drifted to sleep. She put the book on the nightstand. Her friend asked her a few weeks later what she thought about the book.
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy