Christmas is coming to Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — This weekend, Laurel Hill hopes to be a place for the community to gather with the 10th annual tree lighting and the first movie night.

The event will be playing “A Christmas Story” in downtown Laurel Hill, specifically in the Pate building parking lot, according to one of the organizers, Billy Norris Jr.

“We’re really excited about this week and we’re encouraging everyone to come out and join us,” Norris said. “The event will start at 6 p.m. and we’ll have singers singing Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for the kids. We plan to light the tree at 7 p.m. then have the kids decorate it before starting the movie at 7:30.”

Norris added that they have encouraged people to bring ornaments to honor someone if they would like, but if kids want to put an ornament on the tree and they don’t have one, there will be ornaments for them to put up.

“We’re going to be doing everything in the parking lot of the Pate building,” Norris said. “From the singing to the tree lighting to the movie, which we have a huge screen for, so we’re asking people to bring their own chairs and blankets so that they can stay and enjoy the evening.”

Besides hot chocolate, Norris added there will be a variety of other concession items such as pizza and popcorn with all the money going into the fund for the annual LaurelFest.

“Everything we make will go towards LaurelFest, which we’re already excited about,” Norris said. “My wife Erin has been the one working on putting this movie night together and while we had to cancel the first one due to the winds, we’re hoping everyone will come out for this one. So even if you can’t come to the tree lighting, you can come out to the movie and we hope this is something that will continue to grow and something we can do every month or so for the community.”

Norris added the committee for LaurelFest is also working on another way to bring the festive season to the community with the first-ever Light Up Laurel Hill Christmas Light Contest.

“Connie Coleman was the one who brought up the light contest idea,” Norris said. “She thought it would be a good way for all the kids in the community to know where the lights are and as a way to get the community in the Christmas spirit. It doesn’t cost anything to enter and the winner will get $100, all you have to do is have a Laurel Hill address.”

The deadline to enter is Dec. 15 and the winner will be announced via Facebook Live on Dec. 17. The addresses of the entries will be put out for the community to allow for parents to take their kids throughout Laurel Hill to see the various entries. Connie Coleman at 910-462-2424.