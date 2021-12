Cleaning with a toddler around. That’s an oxymoron or something isn’t it? As my daughter and I rushed to clean and organize our house this weekend, we found a trail of new messes behind us. Little brother just can’t seem to help himself. Everywhere he goes, he envisions another dinosaur scene he needs to act out, spills something as he goes to get more dinosaurs, tracks in mud, or knocks something over on his way back. He is always eating something, and drops a chip or two and then, stomp, crumbs everywhere again. Is there some kind of equation demonstrating the speed of my cleaning versus the mess energy of my toddler that ever comes out in mom’s favor?

12 DAYS AGO