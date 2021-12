The 2021 American Music Awards came and went in the blink of an eye. Though there were many A-listers on the red carpet, all eyes were on host Cardi B — and the buzz surrounding Cardi B's AMAs beauty looks won’t be stopping anytime soon. The evening's host debuted several different glam moments over the night — each of which were jarringly different from the next. From her gold face mask to her height-defying headpiece, there was no shortage of buzzworthy hair and makeup looks to go around.

