Tennessee’s tweaked philosophy on offense has gotten the attention of Texas Tech coach Mark Adams. Adams, who was promoted from associate head coach to head coach after Chris Beard’s offseason move to Texas, is well respected throughout the game for his prowess as a defensive mind. He collected 554 wins as a coach at smaller-college levels before coming to Texas Tech as a director of basketball operations (2012-15), then as an associate head coach (2016-21) and now as the man in charge. His promotion to the top spot was essentially a vote of confidence from the administration in Lubbock to keep the program on the same track, and a recognition of the defenses he helped build for a program that lost the national championship game in 2019.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO