ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel PM: Nuclear talks must end over Iran ‘blackmail’ tactics

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael's prime minister has urged world powers to immediately end nuclear talks with Iran, after it decided to start using advanced machines to enrich uranium at an underground plant. Naftali Bennett warned the US that Iran was "carrying out 'nuclear blackmail' as a negotiation tactic". Iran said diplomats in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

UAE Security Official Pays Rare Visit to Iran to Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit took place days after Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
b975.com

Kremlin calls U.S.-Russia ties ‘lamentable’ on eve of Putin-Biden call

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday described the state of U.S.-Russia relations as “lamentable” on the eve of a video call between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden where the two are set to discuss the tense situation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said NATO...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran amid nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran — The national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates met Monday with Iran’s hard-line president in Tehran, a major visit for the Gulf Arab federation that has long viewed the Islamic Republic as its main regional threat. The visit by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Israel#Nuclear Fuel#Iranian#State
The Associated Press

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president on Monday hailed the country’s military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

India hosts Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit included political and defense issues, according to India’s external affairs...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Update: Explosion Rocks Badrud in Iran, Near Natanz Nuclear Plant

An explosion was heard and a flash of light was seen late Saturday near Badrud, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant, according to a report by the IRNA state news agency and FARS news agency linked to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). There is...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

India, Russia strike trade, arms deals during Putin visit

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Putin travelled to...
POLITICS
Fox News

Explosion heard near Iranian nuclear site Natanz

TEHRAN, Iran — An explosion shook the area near Iran’s main nuclear-enrichment plant late on Saturday, prompting conflicting explanations from Iranian officials as Tehran engages in talks with world powers over its nuclear program. The blast was heard in the area of Badroud, around 12 miles from the Natanz nuclear...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Putin in India: What Russian president's visit means for world politics

Visits by Russian presidents to India always invoke a sense of nostalgia. The Moscow-Delhi relationship dates back to the Cold War era and it has been strong ever since. This "all-weather" partnership is one of the success stories of global diplomacy, and a high mark for Russian president Vladimir Putin and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to live up to when they meet in Delhi on Monday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy