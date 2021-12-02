How Britney Spears Is Celebrating Her 40th Birthday!

Pop princess Britney Spears is 40 today!

The star took to Instagram to share her birthday plans with fiancé Sam Asghari, writing, “Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

Spears included some hot pics and a video of the couple sharing a kiss as they appeared to board a plane. Britney showed off her legs in the photo, wearing short-shorts and red knee-high boots. She added in her caption, “As you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!!”

Sam also celebrated his “Lioness” on Instagram, posting, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears.”

Spears later followed up with a video of her birthday, including a letter "B" cake covered in flowers.

Not to mention all the balloons!

Earlier this week, the pop star shared a photo of a fireplace decorated for Christmas and the message, “That beautiful … nice … and warm f--king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!”

She went on, “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨ .”

Britney said, “It feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!!”

Last month, a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari recently gave “Extra” an update on Britney, sharing that she is “doing amazing; she’s living her life.” Watch!