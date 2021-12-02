ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Britney Spears Is Celebrating Her 40th Birthday!

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago

Pop princess Britney Spears is 40 today!

The star took to Instagram to share her birthday plans with fiancé Sam Asghari, writing, “Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwugJ_0dCGPwWV00

Spears included some hot pics and a video of the couple sharing a kiss as they appeared to board a plane. Britney showed off her legs in the photo, wearing short-shorts and red knee-high boots. She added in her caption, “As you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!!”

Sam also celebrated his “Lioness” on Instagram, posting, “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears.”

Spears later followed up with a video of her birthday, including a letter "B" cake covered in flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdZkU_0dCGPwWV00

Not to mention all the balloons!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiueX_0dCGPwWV00

Earlier this week, the pop star shared a photo of a fireplace decorated for Christmas and the message, “That beautiful … nice … and warm f--king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!!”

She went on, “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨ .”

Britney said, “It feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!! Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!!”

Last month, a judge terminated her conservatorship after 13 years.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari recently gave “Extra” an update on Britney, sharing that she is “doing amazing; she’s living her life.” Watch!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
AOL Corp

Sam Asghari is unhappy over his 'Mr. Britney Spears' profile in the New York Times

Britney Spears's fiancé, Sam Asghari, is not happy about his New York Times profile, which should surprise exactly zero people who read it. The model, fitness buff and aspiring actor, 27, reacted to the piece, titled More Than Mr. Britney Spears, on social media Monday night apparently upset it included mentions of Spears's conservatorship and their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears’ Legal Team Is Taking Shots At Dad Jamie Spears Again

When Britney Spears’ father Jamie was removed by the court as her primary conservator last September, many fans thought that would be the end of his involvement in the ongoing story of his daughter's independence. However, some news outlets began to report that the pop star's legal team would seek litigious action against her father for the alleged abuse she suffered under his supervision. While no such suit has been confirmed to be filed, the younger Spears' attorneys have spoken out on Jamie Spears’ behavior - and it’s not exactly complimentary.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Flowers#Lioness#Snoopdogg
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is calling out the paparazzi. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of her and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in what appears to be an RV. In the caption, the "Stronger" singer -- who's seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, ripped jean shorts and knee-high red boots in the snaps -- noted unflattering paparazzi photos that have been taken of her.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Toasts to Finally Being On ‘Right Medication,’ Says ‘It Feels Good to Just BE HERE’

Britney Spears was in the mood to celebrate the long-sought end of her conservatorship on Monday (Nov. 29). The singer, whose 13-year court-ordered arrangement ended earlier this month after her father Jamie Spears was removed as the controller of her estate, excitedly detailed her newfound freedom in a glowing Instagram post in which she revealed that she feels like she’s finally on the right mix of medications.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears ‘Helped’ His Acting Career: ‘Let’s Be Real’

Keeping it real. Sam Asghari knows that his relationship with Britney Spears has immensely helped his acting career. “I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career,” the 27-year-old told Variety at the House of Gucci Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, November 18. “She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Stops at Gas Station, Uses Restroom

Britney Spears made a pit stop during a cruise around Los Angeles ... stopping at a gas station and using the restroom. Britney was tooling around town in her white Mercedes-Benz when, apparently, nature called ... and she went inside the Shell station to grab the bathroom key. As you...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lynne Spears Hopeful to Reunite with Britney Over Holidays

Britney Spears may be cozying up by the fire with none other than her mom, Lynne -- that is, if things go mama bear's way ... and it's clear she wants to reconcile. Lynne ran into some paps at LAX, and they asked all about her daughter and the fact she's now out of the 13-year conservatorship -- one her mom had an integral part in orchestrating all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Has 'No Desire' To See Her Mother Lynne Or 'Any Of Her Family' During The Holiday Season, Source Spills

After her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month, Britney Spears has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, but it seems she won't be spending it with her family. An insider told HollywoodLife that the 39-year-old has "no desire" to see her mom Lynne or "any of her family" for the holidays. "Britney has no idea if Lynne would like to see her and celebrate the holidays together as a family, but it really doesn’t matter one way or another," the source revealed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ ‘Low Key’ Thanksgiving Plans With Sam Asghari & Her Boys Revealed

Following the end of her conservatorship after 13 years, Britney Spears is ‘beyond excited’ to celebrate with a Thanksgiving dinner ‘at home’!. Britney Spears, 39, has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving — and wants to enjoy the the holiday with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. “Britney is planning to have a low-key Thanksgiving at home, and she is beyond excited to be doing the preparations her way this year,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy