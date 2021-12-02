ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantelion Films, The Lift Start Production on Ambitious Movie ‘La Usurpadora, the Musical’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
 2 days ago
Major Latino Hollywood studio Pantelion Films is starting production on what it describes as its “most ambitious undertaking to date”: “La Usurpadora, the Musical.”

Given Pantelion was the distributor of “Instructions Not Included,” the highest grossing Spanish-language film of all time in the U.S., as well as producer of “No Manches Frida,” its highest grossing Spanish comedy, that claim to ambition means something, singling out “La Usurpadora, the Musical” as one of the big Spanish-language releases of 2022.

Produced by Pantelion Films and The Lift Entertainment, the movie marks a modern musical adaptation of one of the most succesful telenovelas of all time, “La Usurpadora,” a 1998 Televisa classic that hit huge ratings and was exported to 125 countries.

Directed by Santiago Limón, (“Cindy La Regia,” “Rebelde”), “La Usurpadora, the Musical” teams music producer Sebastian Krys, winner of eight Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammy awards, choreographer Priscilla Hernández , creator of the Day of the Dead parade in “James Bond: Specter,” and producer Matt Walden, an ex-Columbia Pictures, Fox and Arista Records executive, who oversaw the music for “Waiting to Exhale” and “Romeo+Juliet.”

Capitalizing on the current nostalgia for all things ’90’s, the soundtrack will feature the cast performing 15 of the biggest Latin music hits from that era, Pantelion Films announced Thursday. It will feature dialogue and music in both Spanish and English, in a play for both core Latino U.S. audiences who are mostly bilingual, and audiences beyond.

“La Usurpadora, the Musical” features a stellar Latino cast, starring Isabella Castillo (“El Señor de los Cielos,” “Malverde: El Santo Patrón”) who portrays both Valeria and Victoria, twin sisters, and Alan Estrada (“¿Conoces a Tomás?” “Día de Muertos”), the man one falls in love with.

The adaptation looks set to maintain the basic plot line of the iconic original, turning on two identical twin sisters, separated at birth and unknown to each other, one truly decent but humble, the other ultra rich, conniving and truly destructive. A chance meeting in Las Vegas brings the two together, and they soon find themselves hopelessly intertwined in each other’s lives, the synopsis runs.

Supporting cast takes in Susana Zabaleta (“Sexo, pudor y lágrimas”), Jesús Ochoa (“Overboard,” “¿Qué culpa tiene el niño?”), Cecilia Toussaint (“Amor de barrio”), Valentina (“Rupaul’s Drag Race,” “Rent”) and Alejandra Ley (“Vencer el pasado”). Alejandra Guzmán (“El Juego de las Llaves”) and Shane West (“Gotham,” “A Walk to Remember”) make special appearances.

“La Usurpadora, The Musical” is currently in production in the Mexican states of Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nayarit and Mexico City.

According to Pantelion, it will be “full of humor, emotion and great storytelling, all underscored by Latin hits.”

These include iconic ‘90s titles such as “La Vida Es un Carnaval,” “Mi Tierra,” “Dame Otro Tequila,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “Vuelve,” “Con Zapatos de Tacón,” “Cosas Del Amor” and “No Me Ames,” among many others.

Announcement of the modern movie musical comes after L.A.-based Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya and Pantelion unveiled multi-year first look deals with a brace of Latin American companies including The Lift Entertainment as well as El Estudio and Traziende Films.

Mexico City-based The Lift launched in 2005 as a production services outfit. Led by founder-CEO Avelino Rodríguez, in 2019 it moved into developing and producing long format content for Pantelion Films, 3Pas Studios, Amazon Prime, Televisa Networks, Anonymous content, Hulu and Viacom. Collaborations with Pantelion include upcoming “Y Cómo Es Él” and “Cuando Sea Joven.”

Variety

Disney, WarnerMedia Carve Up Fox Film Slate Streaming Rights Through End of 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max will get its hands on Fox’s film slate for one final year — under an unusual deal to share streaming windows with Disney Plus and Hulu for half the studio’s titles, starting with animated family comedy “Ron’s Gone Wrong” next month. Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution and WarnerMedia amended their current output agreement for films from Fox (renamed 20th Century Studios) on HBO/HBO Max, which runs through the 2022 release year. It’s a last hurrah for the partnership: The deal is not expected to get renewed, as Disney going forward will keep all 20th Century Studios movies exclusively on its...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal. Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III. Marking the feature film debut for Sam Bradford (“The Few”), the film tells the story of a down-on-her-luck IT technician played by Kyla Frye (“Edge of Tomorrow”) who is tapped by crime boss Callow to steal millions...
MOVIES
Variety

Machaco, Aramos to Launch Joint Venture La Puerta Roja (EXCLUSIVE)

Fernando Díaz’s Machaco Films and Roxana Ramos’ Aramos Cine have partnered to set up a joint venture: La Puerta Roja, focused on horror and fantasy movies as well as working with prominent genre directors from Ibero-America. Both companies are based in Buenos Aires. The idea sprang from Machaco and Aramos’s co-production partnership on Demian Rugna’s next project “When Evil Lurks.” Machaco had already produced Rugna’s “Terrified,” awarded at the Austin Fantastic Fest among a flurry of international kudos, and whose remake rights were acquired by Guillermo del Toro. A cinema-TV production company, Machaco Films was founded over 20 years ago. Productions include...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John McAfee Film in the Works From ‘Plot Against the President’ Director (Exclusive)

Amanda Milius’ AMDC Films has acquired film and TV rights to Mark Eglinton’s upcoming book No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes. AMDC Films is developing a feature narrative film as well as a companion documentary based on the book, which features hours of taped interviews with the late anti-virus software pioneer whose death in June spawned a raft of conspiracy theories. Milius, whose Russiagate critique The Plot Against the President became one of the most successful docs of 2020, prevailed for the No Domain rights in a competitive situation. The filmmaker, who is the daughter of legendary Apocalypse Now screenwriter John...
MOVIES
gaminginstincts.com

Kojima Production Opening LA Studio To Make Movies

Kojima Production will be opening a studio in Los Angeles, California so Hideo Kojima can finally get a foothold in films, television, and music. While the Kojima Productions in Japan, which developed Death Stranding will continue to focus on video game development, this new studio will expand their entertainment threshold but will include game development as well.
MUSIC
Variety

Arab Star Hend Sabry on Challenging Local Taboos and Regional Stereotypes in Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Finding Ola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cairo-based Tunisian film and TV star Hend Sabry is debuting as an executive producer on upcoming Netflix Arab Original “Finding Ola,” a series she proposed to the streamer. The show sees Sabry reprise her role as the widely beloved Ola Abdel-Sabour character she played 10 years ago in groundbreaking social drama “I Want to Get Married” (Ayza Atgawez). While in the original, Ola was under social pressure to get married before turning 30, and explored a lot of options, a decade later she is juggling responsibilities as a mother, a daughter, her job as a pharmacist, and her “attempts at finding...
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

The Power of the Dog (Music From the Netflix Film)

If you don’t know what Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog is about, here’s a fun experiment: Try to guess its genre based on the music by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, the chief classical aficionado in the world’s most respected rock band. Made using a chamber ensemble of piano, strings, winds, brass, and more, the soundtrack is quite grand, full of noble brooding and tormented ecstasy, all in a sternly beautiful modernist mode. These 16 brief yet substantial themes run over darkly lustrous slopes and ominous plains, with each landscape seeming to spill into the other. Their uneasy but graceful unity even accommodates the occasional starchy old avant-garde outburst. It’s all very 20th century and fine and European. Now, raise your hand if you guessed the film’s a Western. No one?
MOVIES
