ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Smollett lawyer suggests star witness sought money, fame

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VROeR_0dCGPT7Y00
APTOPIX Jussie Smollett Trial Abimbola Osundairo, right, prays with his brother Olabinjo Osundairo, center, a bodyguard, left, and their attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, upon their arrival at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on day four of actor Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s legal team suggested Thursday that a star state witness who testified that the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a fake attack isn't credible and that he was trying to further his career and make money off his relationship with the actor.

Defense attorney Shay Allen asked Abimbola Osundairo if he sold him drugs and about guns found in Osundairo's home when police searched it. Osundairo said he got drugs for Smollett when the actor asked him to but added “I'm not a drug dealer, I don't sell.”

Allen also questioned the motivation behind Osundairo's interactions with Smollett, suggesting they were dating, that Smollett wanted Osundairo to get him supplements that are illegal in the U.S., and that the aspiring actor — who worked as a stand-in on “Empire” — wanted a high-paid job as Smollett's security.

Allen also suggested Smollett wasn't involved in plotting the alleged attack, and that the brothers acted on their own.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Smollett's legal team needs to cast doubt on Osundairo's damaging testimony from Wednesday, but it isn't an easy task. Osundairo stuck with his story Thursday, while denying a sexual relationship with Smollett and that he asked the actor to hire him. And much of what Osundairo told jurors about the Jan. 29, 2019, event appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence.

Osundairo testified that Smollett instructed him and his brother on how to carry out the staged attack. Smollett also planned a “dry run" and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies, Osundairo said.

Osundairo said Smollett instructed him to punch the actor but “not too hard.” Once he was on the ground, Osundairo said Smollett said he should give him “a bruise” and “give him a noogie” — or rub his knuckles hard on Smollett's head.

Osundairo said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.

Osundairo testified that he and his brother had difficulty identifying a good spot for the staged attack, walking around in the early morning of that Jan. 29 in weather that Osundairo described as “colder than penguin feet.”

According to Osundario, when the brothers spotted Smollett at around 2 a.m., Osundairo — as instructed earlier by Smollett — shouted a homophobic slur and his brother yelled, “this is MAGA country,” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

After punching Smollett in the face and throwing the actor to the ground, they put a noose around his neck and threw bleach on him, then ran away, Osundairo told jurors.

The next morning, as news broke of a hate crime against Smollett, Osundairo said he texted a note of condolence to Smollett, also as instructed. It read: “Bruh, say it ain’t true. I’m praying for speedy recovery.”

Osundairo testified that Smollett gave him a check for $3,500 and wrote on it that it was for a nutrition and workout program. But Osundairo said the money was both for the program and for helping to stage the attack.

A defense attorney told jurors during openings that Smollett was a “real victim” and that the brothers’ accounts are unreliable.

Before that night, Osundairo said Smollett sent him a text message asking to meet up “on the low,” which he took to mean a secret meeting. Osundairo said it was then that Smollett first asked him “to fake beat him up” and asked if his brother could help. Osundairo said he was “confused” and “puzzled” by the request.

Smollett said a camera in the area would record the attack, and that he wanted to use the recording for media purposes, Osundairo testified.

Also Wednesday, Chicago police detective Kimberly Murray, who interviewed Smollett the morning of the attack, said he told her he had received a threatening phone call days earlier, but he refused to hand over his cellphone, which the detective said could help police piece together a timeline. She said Smollett also wouldn’t consent to giving medical records or a DNA swab.

Murray also said Smollett told her he had been assaulted by two men — one white and wearing a ski mask, the other he couldn't see — as he returned home after buying a sandwich.

A lead investigator in the case testified Tuesday that police tracked down the Osundairo brothers, who are Black, using surveillance video and taxi and ride-share records. When taken into custody, the siblings detailed for police how Smollett orchestrated the fake attack.

A detective who interviewed Smollett after the brothers had been arrested said Smollett then started to change his story. Smollett told detective Robert Graves that the attacker had “pale skin,” when he previously said the attacker was white.

Graves also told Smollett that the brothers were in custody for the hate crime.

“He said, ‘It can’t be them, they’re Black as sin,’” Graves recounted, saying he took that to mean the brothers have very dark skin.

Smollett later sent one of the brothers a text message, Graves said.

"I know 1000% you and your brother did nothing wrong and never would,” the text read.

Graves said he concluded Smollett had lied to him.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche has said the brothers attacked Smollett, who is Black and gay, “because of who he is” and has suggested that the brothers were homophobic.

___

AP's complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case. ___

Associated Press writer Michael Tarm contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Times

State rests case at Smollett trial after star witnesses

CHICAGO (AP) — The state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former “Empire" actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out. After a three-day presentation of evidence, special...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Independent

Who is Jussie Smollett and what did he do?

Actor-singer Jussie Smollett, who claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime in 2019, is set to face trial on Monday on charges of faking the racist and homophobic attack. Smollett, 39, is best known for his role in the Fox drama series Empire, in which he played the role of Jamal Lyon for four years from 2015. The role won him several accolades for his portrayal of a gay, Black musician. While he was renewed for a new season of Empire in 2019, he did not appear in any episodes. His other notable films as an...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Jussie Smollett’s Trial Is Not Going Great

It’s a spectacularly rough week to be Jussie Smollett. The former Empire actor is currently on trial for the January 2019 case that managed to outrage the nation twice over: once when Smollett told Chicago cops he’d been the victim of a possible hate crime, and then again when city police came forward to allege the 39-year-old had orchestrated the attack to get attention, including from the Empire studio. They accused the gay, Black actor of hiring two brothers to put a noose around his neck and pour bleach on him, all while yelling homophobic and racist slurs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Graves
Person
Jussie Smollett
TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett May Have Scored with Jury Over Osundairo Drug Testimony

The prosecution's star witnesses in the Jussie Smollett trial may have a credibility problem with one of the Osundairo brothers ... over supplying Jussie with drugs. Abimbola 'Bola' Osundairo testified he obtained drugs for Smollett, but didn't sell them to him. The reason this came up during the trial ......
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Jussie Smollett judge, defense attorney differ on lunging claim

It was a jaw-dropping moment in an already dramatic trial: An attorney for Jussie Smollett said in court that, just moments before, the judge presiding over the case had lunged at her while attorneys huddled in a sidebar. “Judge, you physically moved towards me,” Tamara Walker told Cook County Judge James Linn during the trial Thursday. Linn vigorously denied it, and the courtroom devolved ...
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney says he is a “real victim” of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January 2019. Defense attorney Nenye Uche told jurors at the ex-“Empire” actor’s trial Monday that two brothers attacked Smollett because they didn’t like him. He also suggested a third person was involved in the attack. Prosecutor Dan Webb says Smollett staged a fake attack after a television studio didn’t take hate mail he received seriously. Webb says Smollett planned the whole thing and paid the two brothers to do it. He then reported it to Chicago police, who classified it as a hate crime and spent 3,000 hours on the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Hate Crime#Chicago Police#Ap
Durango Herald

Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness

CHICAGO (AP) - Jussie Smollett's legal team Thursday will seek to dent the credibility of a star state witness who the day before testified about how he said the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack on Smollett. But casting doubts on the...
CHICAGO, IL
News Channel 3-12

Prosecution rests after brothers testify Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack

By Omar Jimenez, Eric Levenson and Bill Kirkos, CNN Two brothers testified in court over the past two days that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake hate crime while pretending to be Donald Trump supporters in an attempt to get media attention. Abimbola “Bola” Osundairo and his brother Olabinjo “Ola” The post Prosecution rests after brothers testify Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jussie Smollett Trial: Attacker Details Actor Allegedly Hiring Him For Hoax

This is a trial that some thought would never actually happen, but here we are. Jussie Smollett has faced worldwide backlash following the alleged staged hoax attack on him years ago. He claimed he was walking down the street in the early morning hours when two white men accosted him both physically and with racial and homophobic slurs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Man Testifies Actor Jussie Smollett Paid Him To ‘Fake Beat Him Up’

One of the two brothers who claim actor Jussie Smollett paid them to set up a fake attack on him, testified Wednesday, saying the actor wanted him “to fake beat him up.”. Abel Osundairo spoke about his own acting career on the stand, working as an extra and how he met Smollett while appearing frequently on the show Empire. Osundairo added Smollett and the two brothers had a discussion of who would punch the actor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Here’s Why Kamala Didn’t Hesitate to Trust Jussie Smollett

As the trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of faking his own hate crime, began on Monday, a 2019 tweet from Kamala Harris calling it “an attempted modern-day lynching” and declaring that “no one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin” has resurfaced on social media.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Democrats' rush to judgment in Smollett case could blow up in their faces

Democrats and media figures were quick to condemn what they described as a racist and homophobic attack against actor Jussie Smollett in 2019, blaming it on a culture of hate fostered by then-President Trump, but their words may come back to bite them now that Smollett faces up to three years in prison for allegedly fabricating the assault.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
42K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy