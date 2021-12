Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a weekend shooting at an apartment complex. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Timberland Heights Apartments in the 5400 block of 41st Street Northwest shortly after 4:30 AM on Saturday and found 13 spent shell casings in the parking lot. No injuries have been reported, but two vehicles were hit by bullets and one round struck a stairwell in one of the apartment buildings.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO