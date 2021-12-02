IOC to meet with Peng Shuai in person after several video calls

O lympic officials announced they will soon get to see the previously missing tennis player Peng Shuai in person.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Thursday that it hosted another video call with Peng and will get to see her in person next month.

An IOC team "held another video call with her," the IOC said in a statement . "We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January."

The IOC claimed it is taking a "human and person-centered approach" to Peng's situation and is using what the organization calls "quiet diplomacy" to handle her situation. This more diplomatic approach is preferred because it is the "most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

IOC spokesman Dick Pound reported on Wednesday that Peng is "fine" after a video conference call, although he was not directly involved in that meeting.

While the IOC is attempting a diplomatic approach to Peng's situation, the Women's Tennis Association has been more aggressive. The sports organization announced on Wednesday that it is suspending all WTA-affiliated tournaments in China due to a lack of information from the Chinese government.

Peng went missing on Nov. 3 after accusing former Chinese Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on the social media site Weibo. Her post was deleted within a half-hour , but screenshots were taken and spread across private chat groups on the Chinese internet.

Peng reappeared on Nov. 21 at a youth tennis tournament in Beijing. However, Steve Simon, the WTA's CEO, was unconvinced that Peng was safe, describing the footage as insufficient.



