ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

IOC to meet with Peng Shuai in person after several video calls

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prK51_0dCGP2cQ00


O lympic officials announced they will soon get to see the previously missing tennis player Peng Shuai in person.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Thursday that it hosted another video call with Peng and will get to see her in person next month.

An IOC team "held another video call with her," the IOC said in a statement . "We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January."

BIDEN TO EXTEND MASK MANDATE ON PLANES, TRAINS, AND BUSES

The IOC claimed it is taking a "human and person-centered approach" to Peng's situation and is using what the organization calls "quiet diplomacy" to handle her situation. This more diplomatic approach is preferred because it is the "most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

IOC spokesman Dick Pound reported on Wednesday that Peng is "fine" after a video conference call, although he was not directly involved in that meeting.

While the IOC is attempting a diplomatic approach to Peng's situation, the Women's Tennis Association has been more aggressive. The sports organization announced on Wednesday that it is suspending all WTA-affiliated tournaments in China due to a lack of information from the Chinese government.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Peng went missing on Nov. 3 after accusing former Chinese Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on the social media site Weibo. Her post was deleted within a half-hour , but screenshots were taken and spread across private chat groups on the Chinese internet.

Peng reappeared on Nov. 21 at a youth tennis tournament in Beijing. However, Steve Simon, the WTA's CEO, was unconvinced that Peng was safe, describing the footage as insufficient.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Dick Pound
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Lympic#Chinese Communist Party#Wta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
bigcountryhomepage.com

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities. These are the Vietnamese...
LABOR ISSUES
CNBC

U.S. lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

Five U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying an admonition from Beijing to stay away from the hotly contested democratic island. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the...
FOREIGN POLICY
olympics.com

IOC President and IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair hold video call with Peng Shuai

At the beginning of the 30-minute call, Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being. She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time. That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.
TENNIS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy