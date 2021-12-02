GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against omicron variant

A pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday its research indicates an investigational monoclonal antibody it is developing is effective against mutations of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The antibody, known as sotrovimab, was designed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of COVID-19 . Current research indicates the antibody retains activity against all current tested variants of COVID-19 as defined by the World Health Organization, including the delta variant and key mutations of the omicron variant, according to a statement from GSK .

"Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind," Vir CEO George Scangos said. "By targeting a highly conserved region of the spike protein that is less likely to mutate, we hoped to address both the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and future variants that we expected would be inevitable."

FIRST OMICRON CASE FOUND IN US

The companies generated their data through a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that had adults diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms take sotrovimab. The final results in the full trial population of 1,057 participants demonstrated a 79% adjusted relative risk reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by day 29 compared to the placebo, the statement read.

Lyndsay Meyer, the U.S. director of corporate communications at GSK, told the Washington Examiner the next step for GSK and Vir is to test sotrovimab against the new mutations combined in omicron in their entirety to see whether it will remain active. Meyer also said the research intends to test sotrovimab against the live virus "as soon as possible."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, is authorized for emergency use in the United States. It is also supplied in several countries worldwide, including through national agreements in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.

Washington Examiner Videos