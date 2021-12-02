ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against omicron variant

By Asher Notheis
 2 days ago

A pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday its research indicates an investigational monoclonal antibody it is developing is effective against mutations of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The antibody, known as sotrovimab, was designed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of COVID-19 . Current research indicates the antibody retains activity against all current tested variants of COVID-19 as defined by the World Health Organization, including the delta variant and key mutations of the omicron variant, according to a statement from GSK .

"Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind," Vir CEO George Scangos said. "By targeting a highly conserved region of the spike protein that is less likely to mutate, we hoped to address both the current SARS-CoV-2 virus and future variants that we expected would be inevitable."

FIRST OMICRON CASE FOUND IN US

The companies generated their data through a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that had adults diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms take sotrovimab. The final results in the full trial population of 1,057 participants demonstrated a 79% adjusted relative risk reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause by day 29 compared to the placebo, the statement read.

Lyndsay Meyer, the U.S. director of corporate communications at GSK, told the Washington Examiner the next step for GSK and Vir is to test sotrovimab against the new mutations combined in omicron in their entirety to see whether it will remain active. Meyer also said the research intends to test sotrovimab against the live virus "as soon as possible."

Sotrovimab, sold under the brand name Xevudy, is authorized for emergency use in the United States. It is also supplied in several countries worldwide, including through national agreements in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.

Answering the Paris Call: An important step for US cybersecurity leadership

The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace was launched in 2018 by French President Emmanuel Macron with the goal of promoting a multi-stakeholder, multilateral solution to improve trust, security, and stability in cyberspace. When this public call for global action was made in 2018, the US did not answer it. But this past month, the Biden administration changed the US position when Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed the Paris Call in person during a meeting with Macron.
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
studyfinds.org

Delta variant appears capable of avoiding protection of Pfizer COVID vaccine

GLASGOW, Scotland — COVID-19’s seemingly never-ending list of variants continue to prolong the global pandemic. While the coronavirus vaccines have proven very effective at protecting the public, every new strain of the virus threatens to weaken that shield. With that in mind, a new study finds the highly infectious Delta variant appears to be capable of avoiding the protective response of the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccines.
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
The Washington Informer

Q&A on the Omicron Variant

On Nov. 24, South Africa told the World Health Organization that amid a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it had identified a new variant — later named omicron — with a high number of mutations, raising concerns that it could spread more easily than other variants of the coronavirus. The post Q&A on the Omicron Variant appeared first on The Washington Informer.
biopharmadive.com

Early tests suggest Vir, GSK antibody could hold up versus omicron

Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline's antibody drug for COVID-19 might retain some of its potency against the omicron variant, the companies said Thursday, citing laboratory tests involving engineered viruses containing some of the same mutations that are present in omicron. Those tests only matched up Vir and GSK's drug against individual...
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
IFLScience

BioNTech Executive Says It's Likely Vaccinated Will Have "Substantial Protection" Against Omicron

The chief executive and founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, has come forward with a more positive outlook on the developing Omicron COVID-19 outbreak. Having been at the helm of one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccinations, formulated in collaboration with Pfizer, the executive believes that existing vaccines will still provide “substantial protection” against Omicron to those who have received them.
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: First case of omicron variant discovered in US

Officials in California have confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday. “The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have confirmed that a...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
