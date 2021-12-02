Win tickets to MIPSO at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 12/16!

The Eagles are coming to the Amalie Arena on February 28th, and Q105 Wants to send you to the show!. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets:. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO