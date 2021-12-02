ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Honor School Districts’ Pandemic Year Successes

By Jennifer Hedly
floridanewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, Ariz., Dec 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for student information and learning management, announced this year’s Synergy Achievement Awards recipients at its Synergy Connect National Users Conference in November. Award recipients were selected for exceptional application of Synergy functionality resulting...

southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland School District earns 'Excellence Award'

The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) program has named Pine-Richland School District a 2021 Excellence Award recipient. The Excellence Award is the alliance’s highest award level. “Notably, Pine-Richland School District will be only the seventh organization to earn the Excellence Award in the past 15 years and the first education sector excellence award winner,” said Bob Bitner, MAAPE president and CEO. By earning the Excellence Award, the district will receive an invitation to apply to the national Baldrige program in the future.
EDUCATION
moodyonthemarket.com

Honor Credit Union Announces Winners Of Annual Teacher Awards

Honor Credit Union has announced the winners of its annual Teacher Awards. Teachers from all over southwest Michigan are winners. Each winner gets $200 to use in their classrooms. Honor Credit Union gives us the full details:. Honor Credit Union is happy to announce the 12th Annual Teacher Award winners....
EDUCATION
Rob Wilson
Daily Herald

Two Elmhurst Unit District 205 students honored with Yes, I Can Awards

Two Elmhurst Unit District 205 students were honored with Yes, I Can Awards from the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children, which recognizes children and youth with exceptionalities who have demonstrated their determination and achievements in multiple ways. The awards were presented at the recent CEC Convention, held virtually. Paul Rosland,...
ELMHURST, IL
marquette.edu

Marquette School of Dentistry dean awarded WDA Lifetime Achievement Award

MILWAUKEE — Dr. William Lobb, dean of the Marquette University School of Dentistry, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Dental Association at its annual Pyramid of Pride Awards on Nov. 12. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the WDA’s highest honor. It was established to recognize an individual...
MILWAUKEE, WI
yourvalley.net

Kyrene School District honors staff, students

Arizona school districts often honor its staff members and students with recognition or reward programs, which are meant to celebrate talent and success. Kyrene School District is doing so through its Kyrene Values Teachers and Staff program while introducing a new celebration for students. Kyrene kicked off its Kyrene Super...
PHOENIX, AZ
Port Clinton Schools honor winners of Flagship Awards

The Flagship Awards are a part of the Port Clinton City School District’s recognition program to honor parents, community members, staff and students who help the district fulfill its motto: “Proudly Charting a Course for Success.”. At its Monday, Nov. 15 meeting, the Port Clinton Board of Education recognized the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
cherokeek12.net

Cherokee County School District Earns State's Highest Honor

The Cherokee County School District has earned the State’s highest honor for leadership and dedication to providing the best education possible to every child. Accepting the Governance Team of the Year Award at the awards ceremony on Wednesday night on behalf of the entire Cherokee County School Board and District leadership team are, from left to right, School Board members Patsy Jordan and Kelly Poole, School Board Chair Kyla Cromer and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
wunc.org

How special education vacancies are depriving students with disabilities

As teacher vacancies continue to create problems, public schools in North Carolina are having a particularly hard time filling positions for special education. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about her recent report on the large number of teacher vacancies for special education.
EDUCATION
msu.edu

Associate dean honored with career achievement award

Anna Maria Santiago, associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Social Science at Michigan State University was awarded the Career Achievement Award by the Association for Community Organization and Social Action. Santiago, an internationally known expert on the influence of place on the health and well-being,...
MICHIGAN STATE
University of Arkansas

Hoyt Purvis Award Recipients Honored by Graduate School and International Education

Three members of the University of Arkansas community are recipients of the 2021 Hoyt H. Purvis Award for Service in International Education. The award recognizes a university faculty member, a university staff member and Graduate School and International Education staff member for their outstanding service to the field of international education.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hottytoddy.com

Oxford School District Announces Teachers, Administrator of the Year

The Oxford School District has announced six teachers as honorees in the 2022 Teacher of the Year awards program. Each school in the district selects its very own Teacher of the Year. From these six teachers, one will compete for the district teacher of the year to be announced in February 2022.
OXFORD, MS

