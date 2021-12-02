2nd Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Honor School Districts’ Pandemic Year Successes

The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) program has named Pine-Richland School District a 2021 Excellence Award recipient. The Excellence Award is the alliance’s highest award level. “Notably, Pine-Richland School District will be only the seventh organization to earn the Excellence Award in the past 15 years and the first education sector excellence award winner,” said Bob Bitner, MAAPE president and CEO. By earning the Excellence Award, the district will receive an invitation to apply to the national Baldrige program in the future.

