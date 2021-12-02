ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simsbury, CT

‘For all Ages’ founder discusses collaborative work to promote health and well being

By WTNH staff
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iR1Wv_0dCGNazf00

(WTNH) — ‘For All Ages’ is a nonprofit organization in Connecticut that works to create positive experiences between generations.

Deb Bibbs, founder of ‘For All Ages’ says they are holding their annual ‘Unite by Light Luminary’ event in Simsbury to bring the community together this Sunday.

For more information go to forallages.org .

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Students, faculty rally to keep the ‘community’ in community colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students, faculty, and staff gathered for a rally at Governor Lamont’s residence today in Hartford amid a new proposal. A crowd gathered to protest the proposal to consolidate the state’s 12 community colleges into a single institution with 12 branches. The president of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, Seth Freeman, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Students discuss the world’s most pressing issues at Model UN Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The World Affairs Council of Connecticut hosted the 2021 Model United Nations two-day event at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this weekend. The Model U.N. program is a simulated meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, in which student teams meet and discuss the world’s most pressing issues and ways to solve them. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut emergency rooms busy among medical problems, COVID cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors tell News 8 they are dealing with busy emergency rooms right now. One example is Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital, which has seen an uptick in different medical problems, as well as COVID cases. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Martin said while they are seeing some vaccinated people get sick,those patients […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simsbury, CT
Simsbury, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

First Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that the first case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been detected in the state. According to the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory, a man in his ’60s from Hartford County developed symptoms on November 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 29. A molecular […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Doctor discusses the biggest health issues associated with aging in CT

(WTNH) – Doctor Sten Vermund is discussing the biggest health issues associated with aging in Connecticut. The Dean of the Yale School of Public Health is talking about how the U.S. Health establishment is responding to a major challenge and improving outcome among aging populations. Watch the video above for the full interview.  
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity#For All Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Norwalk students become ill after using tainted vaping product

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Brien McMahon High School became ill on Friday after using a tainted vaping product and required emergency medical assistance. The Norwalk Police Department found that more than one student used the vaping product and immediately became very ill. The individuals affected by the product were transported to Norwalk Hospital […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy