Stroman signs with Cubs on a 3-year deal

By Meghan Montemurro Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Hours before the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs locked in the best available free-agent starting pitcher. Right-hander Marcus Stroman made the last flight out of Los Angeles on Tuesday night to Chicago, where he had a full day of...

Finger Lakes Times

Pitcher Marcus Stroman agrees to terms with Cubs on 3-year deal worth a reported $71 million

Hours before the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs locked in the best available free-agent starting pitcher. Right-hander Marcus Stroman agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the Cubs announced Wednesday night. The deal is for $71 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan...
Marcus Stroman
Wade Miley
Jake Arrieta
Kyle Hendricks
Brandon Woodruff
Yan Gomes
Clint Frazier
FanSided

Chicago Cubs make key pick-up, sign Yan Gomes to two-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have finally done what their fans have desperately wanted them to do for days now…something. Tuesday morning Jeff Passan announced the Cubs signed veteran free agent catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year, $13 million deal. Gomes, 34, was an All-Star with Cleveland in 2018 and won the Silver Slugger award in 2014. He spent 2021 with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.
MLB Daily Dish

Cubs sign Yan Gomes to two-year, $13 million deal, per report

The Cubs are in agreement with veteran catcher Yan Gomes on a two-year, $13 million deal, per a report from the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish:. With Willson Contreras being a trade candidate this offseason, Gomes gives the Cubs a fallback behind the plate. And if Contreras stays, Gomes could serve as an overqualified backup and free up Contreras to DH (assuming the universal DH is instituted in 2022) or perhaps play the outfield on occasion like he did earlier in his career. If they head into the 2022 season with a proven catching duo of Contreras and Gomes, the Cubs certainly will have no reason to complain. After all, they used nine catchers in 2021: Contreras, Austin Romine, Tony Wolters, Robinson Chirinos, José Lobatón, P.J. Higgins, Taylor Gushue, Erick Castillo, and Tyler Payne.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman signing makes no sense on its own

The Chicago Cubs are having a very interesting offseason. They were a terrible baseball team in 2021 which forced them to trade away superstars like Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, and Craig Kimbrel. Now, after looking like they might try to rebuild, they are sending a very strange message as they signed Marcus Stroman to a contract.
MLB Trade Rumors

One-time All-Star righty Marcus Stroman to sign with Cubs

The Cubs are in agreement with free-agent starter Marcus Stroman, the pitcher himself announced on Twitter. Matt Spiegel reported this afternoon that the sides were in discussions, while Jon Heyman of the MLB Network noted the parties were “in serious talks” shortly before Stroman’s announcement. The team has yet to confirm the deal, and financial terms remain unreported. Stroman is a client of Klutch Sports.
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Catcher Yan Gomes to Two-Year Deal

Cubs' signing Gomes raises Contreras question originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs made their first significant free agent signing of the offseason before this week's expected lockout, signing catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year deal worth $13 million, according to multiple reports Tuesday. The deal, which is pending...
ABC7 Chicago

Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman reaches 3-year deal with Chicago Cubs; contract for $71 million...

CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago as soon as he got the word from his agent. The right-hander arrived just in time with a lockout looming, agreeing to a three-year contract that sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan is for $71 million. And the Cubs landed one of the top remaining starting pitchers on the free-agent market on Wednesday.
ABC7 Chicago

MLB free-agency grades: Marcus Stroman signing a good first move for Chicago Cubs' 'retool'

The last time theChicago Cubsrebuilt from the ground up, back in 2012, it took four years -- and in the end, it won them a World Series. This time, the front office has promised Cubs fans a much quicker process. They took the first step in fulfilling that commitment on Wednesday, signing free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million contract.
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Starter Marcus Stroman

Cubs make free agent splash, sign Stroman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Classify this as spending intelligently. The Cubs have signed Marcus Stroman, the right-hander tweeted Wednesday, bringing one of the best starting pitchers on this offseason’s free agent market to the North Side. NBC Sports. 20 mins ago.
cubsinsider.com

Details of Marcus Stroman’s 3-Year Contract Show Cubs Want to Compete Now

Projections had Marcus Stroman getting well into nine figures over 5-6 years as a free agent, but the Cubs managed to bring him to Chicago for significantly less in both money and time. As Jeff Passan first reported, Stroman’s deal with the Cubs is for $71 million over three years and features an opt-out after the second season. He’ll earn $25 million in each of the first two years and will get $21 million if he opts into the third year.
cbslocal.com

Pitcher Marcus Stroman Signs With Cubs With Hours To Go Before Lockout

CHICAGO (CBS) — Marcus Stroman, arguably the top free agent starting pitcher left on the market, tweeted Wednesday that he is joining the Cubs. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher spent last season in New York with the Mets, and was with the Toronto Blue Jays for five-plus seasons before that. Stroman...
FanSided

Cubs sign former first-round pick Clint Frazier to a one-year deal

After yet another active day of free agency before the potential lockout, the Chicago Cubs went out and made another free agent signing early on Tuesday. According to a report from Jesse Rogers (that has since been confirmed by various others), the Cubs have signed former Yankee outfielder Clint Frazier to a one-year deal.
cubsinsider.com

Marcus Stroman Discusses Whirlwind Cubs Signing, Working on Mental Aspect of Life

Marcus Stroman signing just ahead of the lockout may not have been on the radar Tuesday night, but his flight to Chicago sure was. That’s because he hopped on a plane as soon as he found out the Cubs were interested so he could take his physical in time to ink his three-year contract. I had written about a month ago that the only way Stroman would end up in Chicago was if he took a shorter deal because he really wanted to play for the Cubs, and it sounds like that’s exactly how things worked out.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs sign outfielder Clint Frazier to one-year deal, per report

The Cubs continued making moves on Tuesday, as former superstar Cubs began getting signed elsewhere. While Javier Baez was off signing a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, the Cubs picked up former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier on a one-year deal. According to Russell Dorsey the deal is currently pending a physical before being finalized.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs sign Michael Hermosillo to one-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have reunited with outfielder Michael Hermosillo, signing the 26-year-old to a one-year deal late Wednesday evening. Hermosillo appeared in only 16 games with the Cubs last season, after spending his first three major league seasons with the Angels. His MLB numbers offer a career line of .190/.276/.343, and a career wRC+ of 68. His 2021 campaign was unfortunately cut short due to a forearm injury.
Yardbarker

Cubs Bring Back Hermosillo on 1-Year Deal

Hermosillo was originally non-tendered by the Cubs earlier in the week. However, the team saw enough in the local product to extend him another one-year deal. Now, in a crazy transition year for the team, Hermosillo might get a longer look with the Cubs in 2022. In 16 games with...
