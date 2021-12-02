‘Find My iPhone’ leads deputies to armed robber in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. – A Hendry County man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint at a Clewiston hotel.

Cordell A. Washington, 34, is facing charges after deputies said a victim’s ‘Find my iPhone’ app led deputies to his apartment at the Harlem Gardens complex in Clewiston.

Around 11 p.m., police officers responded to the Executive Royal Inn after reports of an armed robbery. Two people visiting from Kentucky told officers two men, one armed with what looked like an AR-15 style rifle, robbed them at gunpoint taking $700 in cash and an iPhone, according to the Clewiston Police Department.

Police along with help from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office went to the address and saw in plain sight a “rifle” in the back seat of the car the suspects were seen leaving in, investigators said.

The suspected firearm turned out to be a modified paintball gun, police said.

The victims identified Washington before he was arrested and taken to the Hendry County Jail. He is facing charges of home invasion, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, theft, and depriving a person of 911 communications.

Washington was previously identified in another armed robbery that happened just days before, police said. More charges are expected for the 34-year-old.

Court records show Washington was released from prison in Marched for other charges including armed robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call Detective Williams at (863) 983-1474.